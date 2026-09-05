logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

International Schools Fair opens today and ends at 4pm at Cordis Hotel

NEWS
31 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong parents seeking clarity on their children's education can get answers today at the International Schools Fair, where 18 schools will gather at the Cordis Hotel in Mongkok till 4pm.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Admission is free, with kids' workshops and panel discussions covering AI in education, curriculum choices, student wellbeing, career pathways, and entrepreneurial skills.

Fair Details
•    Date: Today
•    Time: 10:30 AM – 4:00 PM
•    Venue: 8/F, Cordis Hotel, 555 Shanghai Street, Mongkok
•    Admission: Free

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HK Disneyland Hotel pauses for glow-up but holiday treats await
NEWS
1 hour ago
HKMA alerts public to rising scams involving unauthorized mobile wallet card binding
NEWS
2 hours ago
DEVB demands departmental reports over malfunctioning lifts at Queen Mary Hospital
NEWS
2 hours ago
Pansy Ho shares candid memories of late father Stanley Ho and friendships with Leslie Cheung and Anita Mui
NEWS
16 hours ago
Night Recap - September 4, 2026
NEWS
17 hours ago
Long queues form at Central betting branch ahead of record $228m Mark Six draw
NEWS
17 hours ago
AIRSIDE and Manulife launch three-day Longevity and Wellbeing Fest in Kai Tak
NEWS
18 hours ago
Renowned European equestrian show CAVALLUNA makes Asia debut in Hong Kong this Sep
NEWS
18 hours ago
HKO recaps extraordinary 15-day journey of resurrected tropical cyclone Saudel
NEWS
19 hours ago
Customs arrests five in citywide crackdown on pirated karaoke tracks at party rooms
NEWS
20 hours ago
Louis Koo and production house sued for $149 million over unpaid loan
NEWS
03-09-2026 17:07 HKT
Leslie Cheung 70th birthday exhibition brings the legend back to fans
NEWS
03-09-2026 19:26 HKT
CityU concludes probe into orientation camp controversy as involved students apologize
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.