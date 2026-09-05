International Schools Fair opens today and ends at 4pm at Cordis Hotel

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Night Recap - September 4, 2026
17 hours ago
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Hong Kong parents seeking clarity on their children's education can get answers today at the International Schools Fair, where 18 schools will gather at the Cordis Hotel in Mongkok till 4pm.
Admission is free, with kids' workshops and panel discussions covering AI in education, curriculum choices, student wellbeing, career pathways, and entrepreneurial skills.