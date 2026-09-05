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NEWS

International Schools Fair 2026 end on high note as families gain key academic insights

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Standard successfully concluded its International Schools Fair 2026 on Saturday, wrapping up a vibrant and dynamic day of academic exchanges, insightful panel discussions, and interactive learning experiences for hundreds of visiting parents and students.

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The one-stop education expo drew strong participation from leading international schools and education institutions across Hong Kong, filling the venue throughout the day as families held in-depth, face-to-face consultations with school principals, senior administrators, and admissions advisors to map out global educational pathways.

Successful conclusion of expert forums and curriculum dialogues

A core highlight of the full-day program was the completion of three high-level panel discussions and a dedicated information session led by veteran educators. 

The sessions concluded with enthusiastic audience engagement, addressing high-priority topics such as integrating generative artificial intelligence into classroom learning, aligning international curricula with future career pathways, navigating the differences among the International Baccalaureate, Advanced Placement, and A-Levels systems, and helping local students balance academic excellence with mental well-being.

Consultants and school representatives fielded extensive questions during interactive audience sessions, providing personalized guidance on admissions requirements, campus environments, and holistic character-development initiatives.

High engagement across youth workshops and interactive zones

The fair also saw strong engagement across four specialized children's workshops, which successfully introduced young participants to hands-on artificial intelligence activities and immersive English musical theater exercises designed to boost creativity, communication skills, and self-confidence.

Alongside the academic consultations and seminars, visiting families actively took part in interactive robotics game booths and dedicated photo zones. 

The event wrapped up smoothly in the late afternoon, with organizers and participating institutions noting strong enthusiasm from attendees who departed with actionable plans and clearer direction for their children’s educational futures.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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