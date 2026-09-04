AIRSIDE and Manulife launch three-day Longevity and Wellbeing Fest in Kai Tak

AIRSIDE and Manulife have kicked off their inaugural Longevity and Wellbeing Fest, a three-day public health initiative running from September 4 to 6 at the Kai Tak commercial complex aimed at promoting physical fitness, mental wellness, and holistic living across the local community.

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The joint event brings together more than 30 instructors, healthcare professionals, and wellness experts across more than 60 scheduled sessions, featuring an opening lineup that includes yoga advocate Alex Lam, competitive swimmer Stephanie Au, singer and fitness trainer Vangie Tang, musician-physician Dr. Ryan Cheung, and fitness influencer Utah Lee.

Integrating movement and lifestyle practices

The festival's core movement program offers a broad spectrum of physical activities tailored to varying ages and fitness levels. The schedule combines high-intensity CrossFit workouts and music-driven dance cardio with mindfulness disciplines such as Animal Flow, structured yoga practices, and sound-healing stretch sessions utilizing singing bowls to relieve deep muscle tension.

Organizers have also incorporated dedicated fitness classes for children and seniors alongside open running trials and urban farming workshops spread across AIRSIDE's indoor and outdoor spaces. Visitors completing classes receive health-themed gift packs, while the main stage at the second-floor atrium hosts live music sets by Dr. Ryan Cheung and dance performances organized by the Jockey Club Farm Road Youth Space.

Joyce Lau of NakedLab

Natalie Chow of KIBO

Cinci Leung of CheckCheckCin

Expert panels examine modern health pressures

A series of health and lifestyle seminars brings corporate leaders, medical practitioners, and entrepreneurs together to explore practical approaches to long-term wellness. Discussions address sustainable living habits across different life stages, stress-management techniques for multi-generational families and working parents, and strategies for navigating career demands while maintaining personal wellbeing.

Panels feature prominent figures from various sectors, including registered Chinese medicine practitioner Cinci Leung of CheckCheckCin, sustainable fashion founder Natalie Chow of KIBO, and luxury bedding entrepreneur Joyce Lau of NakedLab, who share perspectives on balancing enterprise leadership with mental and physical health.

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Interactive health technologies and mental wellness zones

The festival grounds also host a wellness marketplace featuring over 20 health-technology firms, social enterprises, and eco-friendly lifestyle brands.

Attendees can access on-site wellness assessments, including self-service body composition analyses, 3D foot mapping, artificial intelligence-powered scalp scans, and personalized Chinese medicine consultations.

To address mental and emotional health, the festival features an interactive installation named Emo House, developed in partnership with the community initiative In Time Of.

The restaurant-themed space uses interactive games and visual metaphors to encourage emotional self-reflection, destigmatize mental health discussions, and build psychological resilience through practical daily habits.

In addition, visitors can participate in a stamp-collection route across designated health stations to redeem gift sets and personalized photos throughout the weekend event.