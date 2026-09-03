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NEWS

T1 signal stays in force as Saudel approaches Pearl River Delta

NEWS
2 hours ago
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The Standby Signal No.1 remains in force and will stay in effect today, the Hong Kong Observatory says.

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Tropical Cyclone Saudel made landfall in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, this morning and will cross the inland area of eastern Guangdong later today while gradually weakening.

The storm is expected to approach the Pearl River Delta tomorrow, though the extent of its weakening remains uncertain.

The Observatory says it will assess whether to issue the Strong Wind Signal No.3 based on the intensity of Saudel, the distance between its strong wind zone and the Pearl River Delta, and local wind speed changes.

SaudelStandby Signal No.1

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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