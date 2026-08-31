logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Hong Kong may face Standby Signal No. 1 as remnant of Typhoon Saudel approaches

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The Observatory may issue the Standby Signal No. 1 as early as Monday evening as tropical cyclone Saudel edges closer to Hong Kong.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Observatory said the residual system, which previously weakened into an area of low pressure over mainland China, is expected to move towards the coast of southeastern Hainan Island around this evening and gradually intensify into a tropical depression.

Depending on its development and distance from Hong Kong, the Observatory will assess the need for the standby signal, while monitoring whether higher signals will be required on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Saudel made two landfalls in Zhejiang province on August 28 before tracking southwest across Fujian, Jiangxi, Guangxi, and western Guangdong. Its low-pressure remnants re-entered the northern South China Sea near Zhanjiang early Monday morning.

Under its combined effect with the northeast monsoon, it will be windier over Hong Kong on Tuesday and Wednesday, with more showers and squally thunderstorms.

Meteorologists note the storm's unusual curved trajectory was likely caused by a high-pressure system over northwestern China pushing it back into the South China Sea. Saudel is forecast to track eastward over the next three days, potentially skirting within 200 kilometres south of Hong Kong towards the Taiwan Strait.

Standby Signal No. 1Saudel

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Transport Department urges early travel on school start day
NEWS
44 mins ago
Morning Recap - August 31, 2026
NEWS
4 hours ago
Tourist alleges $376 taxi fare for HK$144 trip from Disneyland, says it 'shattered my beautiful impression of HK'
NEWS
5 hours ago
Driver arrested for drink-driving after Kwun Tong roundabout crash leaves motorcyclist injured
NEWS
6 hours ago
Ka Ying Rising (HKJC)
Kids rule as Ka Ying Rising steals the show at Sha Tin carnival
NEWS
6 hours ago
Superintendent Rachel Hui (middle), APAC Director of Public Policy, Products at Meta Philip Chua (Right)
WhatsApp hijacking cases surge 154% to 2,020; manager loses $12m
NEWS
11 hours ago
logo
(Video) Vest-wearing man hurls food at KMB Bus, hammers door in Kwun Tong rampage
NEWS
11 hours ago
Night Recap - August 30, 2026
NEWS
15 hours ago
Law Society promotes cross-border legal services exchange at Shenzhen exposition
NEWS
15 hours ago
AFCD takes suspected unregistered fighting dog for testing as citywide enforcement steps up
NEWS
17 hours ago
Bernice Yuen crowned Miss Hong Kong 2026, Ada Tang named first runner-up
ENTERTAINMENT
13 hours ago
(File photo)
Nearly 98pc of Wang Fuk Court owners accept govt buyback offer ahead of Monday deadline
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File photo from Reuters)
Canada to close 'lifeboat' permanent residency scheme for Hongkongers as scheduled end of Aug
NEWS
29-08-2026 13:35 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.