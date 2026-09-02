T1 signal to remain in force for rest of today

The Standby Signal No.1 is expected to remain in force for the rest of today as Tropical Cyclone Saudel moves across the northeastern part of the South China Sea, the Hong Kong Observatory said.

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The storm moved on a northeasterly track this morning, gradually increasing its distance from the territory. However, strong winds continue to affect offshore areas and high ground occasionally due to the combined effect of Saudel and the northeast monsoon.

Speaking on a radio program, senior scientific officer Kok Mang-hin said Saudel re-intensified over sea off the southeastern coast of Hainan Island after absorbing energy and moisture upon returning to the water from land. The storm had previously made landfall in Zhejiang province.

Kok noted that while it is uncommon for a tropical cyclone to re-strengthen after moving inland and returning to sea, similar cases have occurred in the past, including Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in 2018.

Saudel is expected to linger in the northeastern part of the South China Sea tonight and early tomorrow before likely moving westward to skirt the eastern coast of Guangdong. Its intensity remains uncertain; if the storm stays closer to land, it will weaken faster, whereas a longer stay over open water will slow its weakening process.

The observatory expects Saudel to approach the Pearl River Estuary again between Friday and Saturday. Authorities will then assess whether to issue Strong Wind Signal No.3, and members of the public are advised to stay updated on the latest weather bulletins.