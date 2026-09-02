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NEWS

Kai Tak Sports Park turns into Asian Games cheering hub for Team Hong Kong

NEWS
28 mins ago
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Kai Tak Sports Park has launched a campaign to rally support for Hong Kong athletes competing at the Asian Games, with activities including live broadcasts, light shows and sports experiences.

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The precinct will serve as a cheering hub for the Hong Kong, China delegation, with a giant screen at the atrium of Kai Tak Mall 2 broadcasting selected Asian Games events live from September 19.

An Asian Games-themed dynamic light show will also be projected across the facade of Kai Tak Stadium.

Running every evening from September 15 until the conclusion of the Asian Para Games, the display will begin with bursts of color symbolizing the passion and energy of sport, followed by animated visuals featuring disciplines including table tennis, cycling, fencing, football and esports.

On the opening day of the Asian Games, Kai Tak Sports Park will partner with the Kai Tak Sports Initiative to stage a Parent-Child Fun Day at the Sports Hall in Kai Tak Arena.

The event will feature interactive game booths and sports trial zones, giving families opportunities to experience activities including rugby, karate, pickleball, judo and fencing.

Visitors can also browse an Asian Games pop-up store operated by FILA, the official sports apparel sponsor of the Hong Kong, China delegation.

Open through October 6, the store will display the delegation’s ceremonial and presentation uniforms, giving the public a closer look at the official apparel worn by Hong Kong athletes.

Kai Tak Sports Park has also collaborated with the Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China to build momentum ahead of the Games.

The “TEAM HKG” cheering installation, launched in June, collected more than 1,000 cheering balls from members of the public within a month.

The installation remains on display at the Kai Tak Gallery as a show of community support for Hong Kong athletes.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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