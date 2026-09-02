HKBU launches master’s program for mainland elite athletes

Hong Kong Baptist University has partnered with the General Administration of Sport of China to launch a master’s degree program for national elite athletes this academic year, admitting 30 athletes recommended and funded by the mainland sports authority.

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The Master of Social Sciences in Sport Management program has enrolled its first cohort of athletes who have achieved strong results at major competitions including the Olympic Games, Asian Games, world championships and National Games.

Patrick Lau Wing-chung, chair of HKBU’s Department of Sports and Health Sciences, said China has established itself as a major sporting power in terms of medal performance, but its influence within international sports organizations remains relatively limited.

Patrick Lau Wing-chung, chair of HKBU’s Department of Sports and Health Sciences

He said the program aims to equip elite athletes with the knowledge and skills to take on wider roles on the international sports stage and strengthen the country’s participation in global sports governance.

On admission requirements, Lau said it would be inappropriate to assess elite athletes solely against conventional academic criteria, given that many have undergone intensive training from a young age.

To help students adapt to postgraduate study, the program incorporates artificial intelligence tools into the learning process and provides preparatory English training at HKBU’s Zhuhai campus.

Students are required to complete 10 courses totaling 30 credits, he said.

The curriculum covers specialized English enhancement, sports facility and event management, sports marketing, sports law and ethics, and sports economics and finance.

Courses on international sports governance and organizational behavior in sports will be taught in English, with the language component intended to prepare athletes for greater involvement in international sports affairs.