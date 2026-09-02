logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Record 36.9°C caps unusually hot August in Hong Kong

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong experienced a much hotter-than-usual August, with several temperature records broken during the month, the Hong Kong Observatory said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The unusually hot conditions were attributed to warmer-than-normal sea surface temperatures over the northern part of the South China Sea, southwesterly flow in the lower atmosphere over the coast of southern China, and hot weather brought by the outer subsiding air of Tropical Cyclone Dolphin.

The monthly mean temperature stood at 29.5 degrees Celsius, while the mean minimum and mean maximum temperatures were 27.6 degrees and 32.1 degrees respectively.

The readings were 0.8 degrees, 0.9 degrees and 0.8 degrees above their respective normals, ranking among the third-highest, fourth-highest and eighth-highest on record for August.

Hong Kong also recorded nine consecutive very hot days from August 5 to 13, one of the longest such spells on record for the month.

Within that period, three consecutive extremely hot days were recorded from August 9 to 11 — both the highest number of extremely hot days and the longest consecutive spell of such conditions ever recorded in August.

The temperature at the Observatory surged to an all-time high of 36.9 degrees on August 9, while Sheung Shui recorded 39.8 degrees, the highest temperature measured in Hong Kong since automatic weather stations were introduced in the 1980s.

Another record was set on August 12, when the minimum temperature at the Observatory was 30.2 degrees, the highest daily minimum temperature on record.

The prolonged heat also contributed to a slightly warmer-than-usual summer. The mean temperature from June to August was 28.9 degrees, or 0.2 degrees above normal.

Apart from the heat, August was drier than usual, with monthly rainfall totaling 380 millimeters, about 16 percent below the normal 453.2 millimeters.

Accumulated rainfall in the first eight months of the year, however, reached 2,357.6 millimeters, about 23 percent above the normal 1,921.5 millimeters for the same period.

HKOHong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hong Kong ranks 5th in APAC living investment on rising student housing demand
PROPERTY
2 hours ago
HKEX.
Hong Kong shares close lower, CATL drops 4pc
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Hong Kong students explore AI and emerging industries through six-week program
NEWS
2 hours ago
Births dip below 30,000 as Nixie Lam urges rethink of family support
NEWS
2 hours ago
The Evergrande Center of China Evergrande Group is seen in Shanghai, China September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
Hong Kong court rejects lawyer's request to use Evergrande founder's funds for legal costs
FINANCE
2 hours ago
HKEX.
Hang Seng Index hovers around 25,000 points by noon
FINANCE
7 hours ago
A 3D printed word "ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund)" is seen in front of decreasing stock graph in this illustration taken October 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Susquehanna targets Hong Kong expansion to tap China ETF boom, sources say
FINANCE
8 hours ago
HKEX
Hong Kong shares open lower amid global debt selloff
FINANCE
9 hours ago
HKEX
Hong Kong shares close lower, Alibaba down 3pc
FINANCE
01-09-2026 16:31 HKT
David Liao gives a welcome address at the HSBC 13th Annual China Conference in Shenzhen. HSBC
China leads global tech exports, triple boost from AI, robotics, and biotech: HSBC
FINANCE
01-09-2026 16:24 HKT
Mainland man arrested for alleged in-flight theft on HK Express flight from Bangkok
NEWS
14 hours ago
(File photo)
HKU medicine stresses Cantonese remains mandatory despite eased entry rule
NEWS
01-09-2026 19:10 HKT
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
China applies 20pc income tax to foreigners' dividends, bonuses from foreign enterprises
FINANCE
01-09-2026 16:38 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.