‘Dream One’ luxury cruise set to sail Victoria Harbour for HK’s 30th handover anniversary

A new luxury cruise vessel offering dining, entertainment and events on Victoria Harbour is expected to begin operations next year, in time for the 30th anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover.

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The 18,580-ton Dream One was unveiled at a naming ceremony on Wednesday by Bauhinia Culture Holdings, China Merchants Group and Dream Cultural Tourism.

The 109-meter vessel is being positioned as an all-inclusive cruise experience for Victoria Harbour and nearby waters.

It will feature a 990-seat conference hall and an 800-seat banquet hall, with the facilities designed to accommodate events ranging from business receptions and charity dinners to product launches.

Plans are also being developed for onboard wedding photography and harbor-view wedding ceremonies.

Designed by the Wuhan Changjiang Ship Design Institute, construction of the vessel is reportedly largely complete. The project also plans to establish logistics and warehousing facilities in Hong Kong to support its operations and passenger services.

Dream Cultural Tourism founder Chen Xiaowei said the company aims to launch the vessel before July 1 next year, with each journey lasting between three and five hours around Victoria Harbour.

Ticket prices have yet to be finalized, but Chen said the company is aiming to keep entry-level fares below HK$500, with access to facilities including dining venues, bars, dance halls and banquet spaces included in the experience.

Bauhinia Culture Group chairman Xu Zhengzhong described Dream One as “a gift” to Hong Kong ahead of the 30th anniversary of the handover.

He said the project aligned with efforts to enhance harborfront development and promote greater integration between sports, culture and tourism.

Xu said the vessel would also showcase Hong Kong internationally while adding a new on-water experience against the backdrop of Victoria Harbour.

China Merchants Group chairman Miao Jianmin described luxury cruise vessels as the “pearl on the crown” of the shipbuilding industry, reflecting both industrial capabilities and cultural soft power.

He said Dream One would be the first flagship in a planned fleet of domestically built luxury vessels dedicated to operations in Victoria Harbour.

Miao said the project also marked closer collaboration across the supply chain among the three companies involved, and expressed confidence that it could contribute to Hong Kong’s tourism development and strengthen the city’s role as an international maritime center.