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NEWS

Singapore Airlines launches Hong Kong flash sale with returns from $1,960

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Singapore Airlines has launched a limited-time fare promotion for Hong Kong travelers, with all-in Economy Class return fares to Singapore starting from HK$1,960.

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The flash sale runs until September 3, with promotional fares also available to Denpasar in Bali from HK$2,590, the Maldives from HK$5,055 and Perth from HK$5,255.

Travel periods vary by destination and are subject to flight restrictions, blackout dates and seat availability.

The wider campaign covers 16 destinations in total, with discounted fares to 12 additional destinations available for booking until September 21.

These include Adelaide, Brisbane, Cairns, Barcelona, London, Madrid, Colombo, Jakarta, Koh Samui, Langkawi, Medan and Surabaya. Flights between Singapore and Koh Samui or Langkawi are operated by Scoot.

Customers booking eligible round-trip Singapore Airlines flights through the carrier’s website or mobile app can also receive an additional HK$200 discount per adult when paying with a Citi Credit Card and applying the promotional code SQCITIHK.

The offer applies to up to four passengers per booking, giving a maximum discount of HK$800, and is available until September 21 for eligible Singapore Airlines-operated destinations excluding North Asia.

KrisFlyer members can also receive an SGD35 KrisShop e-voucher for each eligible round-trip ticket booked from Hong Kong to a destination beyond Singapore between September 1 and 21.

Separately, new KrisFlyer members who enroll and enter the giveaway contest stand a chance to win 70,000 KrisFlyer miles, equivalent to two Economy Class return Saver Award tickets from Hong Kong to selected Southeast Asian destinations.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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