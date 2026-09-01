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HKU medicine stresses Cantonese remains mandatory despite eased entry rule

NEWS
34 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

The University of Hong Kong’s Faculty of Medicine has stressed that students must be proficient in Cantonese before undertaking clinical training and interacting with patients, despite revising its admission requirement to accept a broader working knowledge of Chinese.

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Under the updated admission guidelines for its Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery program for the 2027/28 academic year, the language requirement has been changed from “a good working knowledge of English and Cantonese” to “a good working knowledge of Chinese.”

The faculty’s frequently asked questions state that applicants must be fluent in Chinese, either Cantonese or Putonghua, with their language proficiency to be assessed during admission interviews.

“While Mandarin is acceptable during the admission interview, the main dialect used in Hong Kong is Cantonese and it is the sole responsibility of the student to develop and maintain effective communication skills in Cantonese after admission to the MBBS programme,” the faculty said.

Addressing concerns that future doctors could face difficulties communicating with Cantonese-speaking patients, the medical school said the revision was intended to allow a more comprehensive assessment of applicants from different backgrounds rather than to lower admission standards or favor candidates from particular regions.

It stressed that the revised admission criteria do not mean Putonghua can replace Cantonese in clinical work at Hong Kong’s public hospitals.

The faculty said Cantonese proficiency remains an important foundation for clinical training and medical practice, and all students must be able to communicate effectively with local patients in Cantonese before beginning clinical training or patient contact.

Students who are not yet proficient in Cantonese upon admission will be provided with language training and learning resources, while their clinical communication skills will be assessed during the program.

The faculty said the measures are intended to ensure graduates can communicate effectively in Cantonese with patients and healthcare teams in Hong Kong.

It added that its English-language requirements remain unchanged, with all applicants required to meet the university’s standards and demonstrate sufficient proficiency to undertake courses taught in English and complete professional assessments.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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