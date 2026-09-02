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NEWS

Two injured in escalator fall at Kennedy Town MTR Station

NEWS
54 mins ago
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A man and a woman were taken to hospital after falling on an escalator at Kennedy Town MTR Station on Wednesday afternoon.

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The pair were traveling from the platform to the station concourse at around 12.30pm when they reportedly lost their balance and fell.

Paramedics treated them at the scene before taking them to Queen Mary Hospital.

The man, aged in his 70s, was conscious and sustained an injury to his right hand, while the woman suffered minor injuries.

The escalator involved was temporarily closed following the incident. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

 

+1

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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