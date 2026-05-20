logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Lawmakers urge VR training to ease learner-driver pressure on roads

NEWS
17 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

Lawmakers have called for the wider use of virtual reality training and smarter driving test arrangements to ease traffic pressure caused by learner drivers and road tests.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The calls came amid growing concern over congestion in several districts, where slow-moving learner drivers and driving tests have been blamed for adding pressure to busy roads.

Speaking at the Legislative Council on Wednesday, lawmaker Lau Chi-pang asked whether the government would adopt a VR driving training platform developed by local universities under the Smart Traffic Fund to improve learner training and reduce the burden on public roads.

Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan said smart and enclosed training and testing scenarios could help improve driving skills, adding that the department was open to exploring innovative solutions.

Chan said driver training activities are currently banned on all Hong Kong roads during weekday peak hours and on Saturday mornings to reduce the impact on traffic.

She said the Transport Department would continue to strike a balance between the need for on-street road tests and driver training, and their impact on traffic. She added that traffic had been smooth after route adjustments were made at three driving test centers — Pui Ching Road, Siu Lek Yuen and Yuen Long — between 2023 and 2025.

On the shortage of suitable test centers, Chan said the department has been looking for sites across the city. She said new locations must have sufficient traffic flow to properly assess candidates’ driving abilities, while also taking into account the views of different stakeholders.

The government is also searching for new sites that can host closed-course tests. At present, only 12 of Hong Kong’s 17 driving test centers conduct skills tests on their own premises, while the remaining five use public roads because of site constraints.

Chan acknowledged that it is difficult to find suitable test center sites, especially in urban areas. She encouraged the industry to set up designated driving schools with independent training grounds and welcomed proposals from operators with suitable land.

On suggestions to introduce intelligent dynamic test routes, allowing examiners to adjust routes according to real-time traffic conditions, Chan struck a cautious note.

She said busy intersections form part of the test and help assess whether candidates can handle different road conditions.

Responding to proposals to expand restricted zones or extend the hours during which learner-driver activities are banned, Chan acknowledged that driver training may affect road safety during certain periods.

She said the government is actively identifying suitable urban sites, including studying a comprehensive test center in Chai Wan to ease pressure on the existing test center in Ap Lei Chau. The department is also considering diverting candidates to new locations in Wan Chai.

Chan said the department would continue to monitor road test conditions around driving test centers and adjust routes or test locations when necessary.

learner driverMable ChanTransport Department

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HK puts pedal to the metal on more quotas for Guangdong Vehicle Scheme: Mable Chan
NEWS
19-05-2026 18:20 HKT
TD reports smooth start as commercial vehicles roll with halved tolls
NEWS
17-05-2026 12:59 HKT
Govt to issue 332 new private driving instructor licenses, applications open May 11
NEWS
30-04-2026 13:58 HKT
(File photo)
Transport Department set to bring in 332 new driving instructor licenses in May
NEWS
14-04-2026 17:03 HKT
(File photo)
HK plans to boost direct flight capacity to Europe, US amid Middle East tensions: Mable Chan
NEWS
14-03-2026 14:29 HKT
(File photo)
Driver seeks judicial review over rejection of 'YUT G0R' plate after similar mark approved
NEWS
05-02-2026 18:47 HKT
Safety concerns have been raised for the use of hidden door handles in electric vehicles.
Transport Department may update HK safety standards after China’s ban on hidden EV door handles
NEWS
05-02-2026 18:32 HKT
Transport Department to enhance seatbelt education, recognizes public concerns
NEWS
29-01-2026 13:23 HKT
(File Photo)
Stricter vehicle checks to suspend licenses of cars with critical faults
NEWS
20-01-2026 17:14 HKT
(File photo)
Direct issue driving license online appointments race off system within 30 minutes on first day
NEWS
12-01-2026 13:59 HKT
ImmD crackdown targets moonlighting domestic helpers arresting 17
NEWS
19-05-2026 17:52 HKT
University student, 23, killed in school bus crash in Kowloon City
NEWS
18 hours ago
MTR to open new platforms at Airport Station with major ticket lucky draw to celebrate
NEWS
18-05-2026 20:40 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.