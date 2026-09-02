Morning Recap - September 2, 2026

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Tram services along a section of Hennessy Road were suspended for the second day in a row on Tuesday evening due to a power fault, the Transport Department announced.

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Hong Kong Customs conducted a territory-wide operation on Tuesday, raiding illicit cigarette storage and distribution centres in San Tin, Tsuen Wan and North Point, seizing about 4.25 million suspected duty-not-paid cigarettes with an estimated market value of HK$20 million and a duty value of over HK$14 million.

A seven-year-old boy was struck by a white MPV while crossing Sai Lau Kok Road in Tsuen Wan on Tuesday evening, but escaped without injury, police said.

A 57-year-old mainland Chinese man was arrested on Tuesday night on suspicion of stealing from a fellow passenger on a Hong Kong Express flight arriving from Bangkok.

Zhongshan Whampoa International Education, a mainland education group that runs schools for Hong Kong and Macau children in Guangzhou and Foshan, has been granted provisional registration to open a private school in Hong Kong.

A 29-year-old woman was injured after being struck by a private car on Po Lam Road North in Tseung Kwan O on Tuesday evening, with the car then rear-ended by a following minibus.

World/China

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Egypt on Tuesday, his first visit to the Arab world's most populous nation in a decade, as countries across the Middle East reassess security and economic ties amid the fallout of the Iran war.

China's President Xi Jinping walks with his his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Reuters

Tiphaine Auziere, 42, the daughter of French First Lady Brigitte Macron, is dating a man half her age, a 22-year-old kitesurfing instructor, marking a family pattern of significant age-gap relationships.

The U.S. launched new air strikes on Iranian targets on Tuesday, in a move that threatened to reignite the six-month-old conflict that has driven global energy prices higher and weighed heavily on President Donald Trump's popularity.

File Photo/Reuters

Market

Wall Street ends lower as higher yields, rising oil prices mark shaky start to September

U.S. stocks extended their slide on Tuesday, as the global bond selloff deepened and crude prices spiked amid fading hopes for a near-term solution to the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

Editorial

Meeting with Japanese officials on the sidelines of the Group of 20 proceedings, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent delivered an unmistakable mandate: Tokyo must take decisive action to arrest the slide of the yen.

Opinion

There is no escaping the digital world, but its emotional possibilities remain surprisingly unsettled territory. Can code convey warmth, memory or connection?

Some mornings, getting out of bed feels like a task that requires more energy than you have. You may still be going to work, answering messages and meeting family responsibilities, yet feel emotionally distant from the life around you.