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NEWS

Morning Recap - September 2, 2026

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50 mins ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Tram services suspended for second consecutive day due to power failure

Tram services along a section of Hennessy Road were suspended for the second day in a row on Tuesday evening due to a power fault, the Transport Department announced.

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Customs raids 4 illicit cigarette warehouses across HK, seizes $20m worth of goods, arrests 4

Hong Kong Customs conducted a territory-wide operation on Tuesday, raiding illicit cigarette storage and distribution centres in San Tin, Tsuen Wan and North Point, seizing about 4.25 million suspected duty-not-paid cigarettes with an estimated market value of HK$20 million and a duty value of over HK$14 million.

(Video) CCTV captures boy hit by MPV while crossing Tsuen Wan road

A seven-year-old boy was struck by a white MPV while crossing Sai Lau Kok Road in Tsuen Wan on Tuesday evening, but escaped without injury, police said.

Mainland man arrested for alleged in-flight theft on HK Express flight from Bangkok

A 57-year-old mainland Chinese man was arrested on Tuesday night on suspicion of stealing from a fellow passenger on a Hong Kong Express flight arriving from Bangkok.

Mainland education group opens private school in HK with ex-education chief as adviser

Zhongshan Whampoa International Education, a mainland education group that runs schools for Hong Kong and Macau children in Guangzhou and Foshan, has been granted provisional registration to open a private school in Hong Kong.

Woman injured after being hit by car in Tseung Kwan O, driver rear-ended by minibus

A 29-year-old woman was injured after being struck by a private car on Po Lam Road North in Tseung Kwan O on Tuesday evening, with the car then rear-ended by a following minibus.

World/China

China's Xi lands in Egypt as Iran war reshapes Middle East alliances

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Egypt on Tuesday, his first visit to the Arab world's most populous nation in a decade, as countries across the Middle East reassess security and economic ties amid the fallout of the Iran war.

China's President Xi Jinping walks with his his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Reuters
China's President Xi Jinping walks with his his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Reuters

French first lady's daughter follows in mother's footsteps with younger boyfriend

Tiphaine Auziere, 42, the daughter of French First Lady Brigitte Macron, is dating a man half her age, a 22-year-old kitesurfing instructor, marking a family pattern of significant age-gap relationships.

US launches new barrage of strikes on Iran around Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. launched new air strikes on Iranian targets on Tuesday, in a move that threatened to reignite the six-month-old conflict that has driven global energy prices higher and weighed heavily on President Donald Trump's popularity.

File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

Market

Wall Street ends lower as higher yields, rising oil prices mark shaky start to September

U.S. stocks extended their slide on Tuesday, as the global bond selloff deepened and crude prices spiked amid fading hopes for a near-term solution to the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

Editorial

The Tokyo trap: Japan's monetary straitjacket and the strategic lesson for China

Meeting with Japanese officials on the sidelines of the Group of 20 proceedings, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent delivered an unmistakable mandate: Tokyo must take decisive action to arrest the slide of the yen.

Opinion

Finding the human touch in a digital world | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan

There is no escaping the digital world, but its emotional possibilities remain surprisingly unsettled territory. Can code convey warmth, memory or connection?

Some mornings, getting out of bed feels like a task that requires more energy than you have | Health Decoder | Dr Ho Nga Lei Lily

Some mornings, getting out of bed feels like a task that requires more energy than you have. You may still be going to work, answering messages and meeting family responsibilities, yet feel emotionally distant from the life around you.

recap

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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