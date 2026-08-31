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NEWS

Mainland education group opens private school in HK with ex-education chief as adviser

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Zhongshan Whampoa International Education, a mainland education group that runs schools for Hong Kong and Macau children in Guangzhou and Foshan, has been granted provisional registration to open a private school in Hong Kong.

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The school, named Zhongshan Whampoa Academy, will offer local junior secondary and senior secondary DSE programmes, as well as IBDP and A-Level courses, with annual fees ranging from HK$168,000 to HK$268,000.

Former Secretary for Education Eddie Ng Hak-kim will serve as chairman of the school's advisory committee

Former Secretary for Education Eddie Ng Hak-kim will serve as chairman of the school's advisory committee, with several education sector figures also joining as advisers. The founding principal will be Nathan Tsui Yat-fai, former principal of the HKCA Po Leung Kuk School.

The campus is located at the former Chan Shu Kui Memorial School premises on Tat Chee Avenue, which previously housed Yat Ngor College but was evicted over unpaid rent. Renovation work is still ongoing.

Zhongshan Whampoa Academyprivate school mainland education group Eddie Ng Hak-kim

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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