French first lady's daughter follows in mother's footsteps with younger boyfriend

Tiphaine Auziere, 42, the daughter of French First Lady Brigitte Macron, is dating a man half her age – a 22-year-old kitesurfing instructor, marking a family pattern of significant age-gap relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Auziere posted a picture with Antoine Lecomte on Instagram during a holiday in Amsterdam. The pair met in Le Touquet, where Lecomte worked as an instructor. A friend told Gala that "it was immediately obvious between them" and that they share a love of the coastal town and travel.

Brigitte Macron is said to be "delighted" for her daughter, who recently split from TV host Cyril Hanouna. Lecomte has reportedly met Auziere's two children.

The 20-year age gap is five years smaller than that between Brigitte Macron and her husband, President Emmanuel Macron, who is 25 years younger. The president first met his future wife when he was a 15-year-old student and she was his teacher.