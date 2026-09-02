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WORLD

French first lady's daughter follows in mother's footsteps with younger boyfriend

WORLD
37 mins ago
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Tiphaine Auziere, 42, the daughter of French First Lady Brigitte Macron, is dating a man half her age – a 22-year-old kitesurfing instructor, marking a family pattern of significant age-gap relationships.

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Auziere posted a picture with Antoine Lecomte on Instagram during a holiday in Amsterdam. The pair met in Le Touquet, where Lecomte worked as an instructor. A friend told Gala that "it was immediately obvious between them" and that they share a love of the coastal town and travel.

Instagram@antoine.lcmte
Instagram@antoine.lcmte
Instagram@antoine.lcmte
Instagram@antoine.lcmte
Photo: Reuters

Brigitte Macron is said to be "delighted" for her daughter, who recently split from TV host Cyril Hanouna. Lecomte has reportedly met Auziere's two children.

The 20-year age gap is five years smaller than that between Brigitte Macron and her husband, President Emmanuel Macron, who is 25 years younger. The president first met his future wife when he was a 15-year-old student and she was his teacher.

Brigitte Macron age gap Tiphaine Auziere

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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