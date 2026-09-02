Some mornings, getting out of bed feels like a task that requires more energy than you have | Health Decoder | Dr Ho Nga Lei Lily

Some mornings, getting out of bed feels like a task that requires more energy than you have. You may still be going to work, answering messages and meeting family responsibilities, yet feel emotionally distant from the life around you. This is why adult depression can be overlooked: it does not always look like constant sadness.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The World Health Organization estimates that 5.7 percent of adults worldwide experience depression. A depressive episode is more than a difficult week or a temporary change of mood. It may involve a persistent low mood, a loss of interest or pleasure, disrupted sleep, changes in appetite, tiredness, poor concentration, feelings of guilt or hopelessness, and difficulty managing everyday responsibilities.

These symptoms commonly continue for most of the day, nearly every day, for at least two weeks, although each person's experience can be different. Many adults dismiss these changes as stress, aging, or a lack of willpower. Others keep functioning on the outside while struggling privately. Yet depression is not a character flaw, and asking for help is not a sign of weakness. It is a health concern that deserves a proper assessment, particularly when symptoms begin to affect work, relationships, sleep or self-care.

Small, realistic steps may support recovery: keeping a regular sleep and meal routine, staying connected with someone trusted, taking a short walk, and reducing alcohol. These steps are not a substitute for professional care. A psychiatrist or other qualified healthcare professional can help clarify what is happening and discuss suitable options based on the individual's needs, preferences and overall health.

Psychological treatments are among effective approaches for depression, and additional care may be considered when symptoms are more severe. If low mood persists, or if you have thoughts of death or suicide, seek professional help promptly. If you feel in immediate danger, contact emergency services or a crisis service in your area. Early support can make the situation feel less solitary and more manageable. Professional support is not about having all the answers; it is about no longer having to carry everything alone.

Dr Ho Nga Lei Lily, Specialist in Psychiatry