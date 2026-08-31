Morning Recap - August 31, 2026

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Tourist alleges $376 taxi fare for HK$144 trip from Disneyland, says it 'shattered my beautiful impression of HK'

A visitor to Hong Kong has posted a video on social media alleging that a taxi driver overcharged them for a ride from Hong Kong Disneyland to Nina Hotel Tsuen Wan West, claiming the fare was HK$376 instead of the HK$144 shown on the meter.

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WhatsApp hijacking cases surge 154% to 2,020; manager loses $12m

Hong Kong recorded 2,020 instant messaging account hijacking cases in the first seven months of this year, a 154 per cent increase from the same period last year, with losses totalling HK$150 million, police said.

Superintendent Rachel Hui (middle), APAC Director of Public Policy, Products at Meta Philip Chua (Right)

(Video) Couple sparks outrage for trying to ride a cow at Ma On Shan hiking spot

A couple has come under fire on social media after a video showed them attempting to ride a stray cow at Ngong Ping Plateau in Ma On Shan on Sunday.

(Video) Vest-wearing man hurls food at KMB Bus, hammers door in Kwun Tong rampage

A man in a vest was filmed shouting abuse at a KMB Bus driver and passengers, banging the door with an umbrella and throwing his takeaway food at the bus on a busy Kwun Tong road on Sunday.

World/China

More than 20 people may be missing after Grand Canyon flash flood

More than 20 people may be missing after a flash flood in Grand Canyon National Park, the National Park Service said in a statement Sunday.

FB@Grand Canyon National Park﻿

US forces strike two Iranian launchers on Iran's Larak island, US official says

U.S. forces struck two Iranian launchers on Iran's Larak island on Sunday, a U.S. official said, marking the first known American strikes on Iran since late July.

Photo: Reuters

At least 8 die, 17 missing after ferry capsizes off North Cyprus

At least eight people died and 17 were missing after a ferry carrying around 270 passengers and crew capsized off north Cyprus on Sunday, leaving survivors clinging to its overturned hull.

A helicopter rescues a passenger off a ferry that capsized off the coast of Northern Cyprus. Reuters

Iran's Khamenei urges Gulf rulers in written message to confront 'real enemy'

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei urged Muslim countries, particularly those in the Gulf, to unite against what he called their "real enemy" and said divisions among Muslims served the interests of their adversaries.

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. Reuters

Rescuers battle floods and debris as Himalayan disaster death toll nears 800

Rescuers in Nepal and China raced on Sunday to find thousands of people missing after a glacier collapse unleashed a catastrophic mudslide across the Himalayas, as they faced challenging weather conditions and rising water levels.

Photo: Reuters

CFTC fines former White House aide $172,000 for trading on Trump speech information

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday ordered former White House teleprompter operator Gabriel Perez to pay US$172,539 for using advance access to President Donald Trump's speeches to make illegal trades on a prediction-market platform.

Gabriel Perez adjusts the teleprompter before U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks. Reuters

Editorial

The thawing Third Pole: critical lessons in resilience from the Nepal-Tibet floods

The catastrophic floods and debris flows that regularly tear through the steep river valleys between the Tibetan Plateau and Nepal offer an urgent warning of an escalating environmental crisis.

Photo: Reuters

Sport

Fernandes hat-trick inspires Man Utd rout of Ipswich

Bruno Fernandes's hat-trick inspired a Manchester United fightback from a goal down to thrash Ipswich 5-2 and get their Premier League season up and running on Sunday.

Photo: Reuters

Chelsea beat Brighton to continue bright start under Alonso

Chelsea's entertaining start to life under new manager Xabi Alonso continued with a 4-3 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Photo: Reuters

Opinion

Inflationary realities dim hope for interest rate cut | Cash Call | Andrew Wong

Because Kevin Warsh was nominated by United States President Donald Trump, the market has generally perceived him as a relatively dovish figure. However, that perception overlooks his track record.

Building the security layer for the digital economy | Market Pulse | HKTDC

Digital insurance specialist OneDegree describes its services as the security layer of the future. The group has already established strong footholds in East Asia and the Middle East.

Robin Scott