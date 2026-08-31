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NEWS

Amber rainstorm warning issued, squally showers expected in coming days

NEWS
2 hours ago
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The Observatory issued an Amber Rainstorm Warning Signal at 12.25pm on Monday, with heavy rain expected to affect Hong Kong in the coming hours.

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A broad trough of low pressure is bringing showers and thunderstorms to the coast of Guangdong and the northern part of the South China Sea.

There could be flooding in some low-lying and poorly drained areas, and the public should take necessary precautions to reduce their exposure to the risk posed by the heavy rain and flooding.

The forecaster said that under the combined effect of tropical cyclone Saudel approaching with the northeast monsoon, the weather will be windier with squally showers and swells in the next couple of days. The tropical cyclone is expected to weaken in the latter part of this week, but there will still be a few showers over the coast of Guangdong.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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