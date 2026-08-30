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Late HK singer Anita Mui's mother dies after choking on food: sources

NEWS
1 hour ago
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An elderly woman aged 102 died after choking on food at an apartment in Causeway Bay on Sunday morning. Sources said the victim is late local pop diva Anita Mui Yim-fong's mother, Tam Mei-kam.

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Emergency services received a report at around 10.48am stating that the woman had choked while eating and collapsed inside a unit at Leigyinn Building, located at 62 Leighton Road.

Paramedics arrived to find the woman unconscious. She was rushed to Ruttonjee Hospital in Wan Chai for emergency treatment, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the cause of the incident.

(Updated at 3.05pm)

Anita MuimotherTam Mei-kam

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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