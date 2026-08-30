Night Recap - August 30, 2026

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Hung Shui Kiu pilot project to create over 6,000 jobs, says Paul Chan

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The pilot area project under large-scale land disposal in Hung Shui Kiu is expected to create over 6,000 jobs and serves as a milestone for the new public-private partnership model in the Northern Metropolis development, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said on Sunday.

Stormy school week ahead as low‑pressure system takes a rare track

Students returning to classrooms this week are advised to keep an eye on the unsettled weather, as the Observatory forecasts that a developing low‑pressure system may strengthen into a typhoon along a rare path.

Nearly 98pc of Wang Fuk Court owners accept govt buyback offer ahead of Monday deadline

Nearly 98 percent of homeowners at the fire-hit Wang Fuk Court have accepted the government’s acquisition offer, as authorities urged the remaining flat owners to submit their agreement letters before the deadline on Monday.

Govt to review three-tier student mental health mechanism as upper primary trial set to end

The Education Bureau will review the three-tier emergency mechanism for student mental health to optimize operational details while maintaining current support services in the interim, Secretary for Education Christine Choi Yuk-lin said.

Late HK singer Anita Mui's mother dies after choking on food: sources

An elderly woman aged 102 died after choking on food at an apartment in Causeway Bay on Sunday morning. Sources said the victim is late local pop diva Anita Mui Yim-fong's mother, Tam Mei-kam.

Business Today

HK gold market hinges on policy planning as firms seek own storage facilities, Christopher Hui says

With more financial institutions expressing their hopes of establishing their own gold storage facilities, Hong Kong’s gold market development will inevitably be tied to policy planning, said Christopher Hui Ching-yu, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of Hong Kong.

The Sterling I releases final price list for 101 units

China Resources Land's (1109) The Sterling I in Southwest Kowloon released its final price list for 101 units on Sunday, with an average discounted price per square foot at HK$19,661.

Chinese owner files for Club Med Hong Kong listing

Fosun, the Chinese owner of Club Med, on Friday said it had filed for an initial public offering in Hong Kong for the travel operator and its ClubMed Lifestyle and other tourism-focused businesses.

PetroChina H1 net profit jumps 22 percent, boosted by fuel sales, oil price spike

China's largest oil and gas company, PetroChina (0857), reported on Sunday a 22 percent jump in first-half net profit, as higher oil prices and stronger fuel sales boosted earnings.

DBS Hong Kong taps China markets veteran Kyle Tan to helm global financial markets

DBS Bank (Hong Kong) announced on Friday the appointment of China banking expert Kyle Tan as the managing director and head of global financial markets, succeeding Jeremy Kok, effective on September 1.

World/China

NASA launches Roman telescope on cosmic mapping mission

NASA launched its new flagship space telescope on Sunday, embarking on a multi-year mission to create an unprecedented map of the cosmos and shed light on some of the biggest mysteries in physics.

Iran's Khamenei urges Gulf rulers in written message to confront 'real enemy'

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei urged Muslim countries, particularly those in the Gulf, to unite against what he called their "real enemy" and said divisions among Muslims served the interests of their adversaries.

North Korea defence minister dismissed: state media

North Korea's defence minister has been dismissed as part of a reshuffle of the country's military leadership, state media reported Sunday.

Nepal-Tibet death toll 750 from Himalayan flood, 3,000 missing

The death toll in Nepal and Tibet from last week's catastrophic floods hit 750 on Sunday with 3,044 missing, authorities said, while rescuers moved to higher ground as rain swelled river levels.

Vietnamese coffee farmers ride China's durian wave

Vietnam's Central Highlands produces around one sixth of the world's coffee, but farmers are switching their traditional crop for durian to cash in on surging Chinese demand for the pungent "king of fruits".