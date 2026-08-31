logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
OPINION
breadcrumb-arrow
INSIGHTS

Building the security layer for the digital economy | Market Pulse | HKTDC

INSIGHTS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Robin Scott
Robin Scott

Digital insurance specialist OneDegree describes its services as the security layer of the future. The group has already established strong footholds in East Asia and the Middle East – regions where fintech tools and markets are gaining traction – accelerating its rollout with support from the Hong Kong Trade Development Council.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"The market for specialized risk management is growing at a fast pace," says Robin Scott, general counsel and Middle East general manager.

The insurtech pioneer continues to invest in the Middle East, despite the current instability in the region. "While there is short-term disruption, we believe the Gulf countries remain ideally placed to capitalize on the global megatrends we are currently experiencing, such as AI and Web3," Mr Scott says.

OneDegree's B2B arm OneInfinity set up a regional office in Dubai in 2023, shortly after the city's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority published its first rulebooks to license Web3 companies. These rules require applicants to hold comprehensive insurance, which was not available in Dubai at the time. That opened a window of opportunity.

With time being of the essence, the HKTDC's Dubai office connected OneDegree with relevant ministries and government authorities. These connections provided invaluable insights and facilitated introductions to key players, including future partner Dubai Insurance Company. The two companies joined forces to launch the region's first digital asset insurance in December 2023.

More successes followed. In August 2024, OneInfinity became the first insurer in the United Arab Emirates to obtain approval from the Central Bank of the UAE for custodial risk insurance, covering digital assets held by financial institutions on behalf of their clients.

In December that year, Dubai Insurance Company board chairman Obaid Buti Almulla joined the group's board of directors, strengthening the partnership. The tech company has also broadened its exposure to stakeholders through flagship HKTDC events in Hong Kong, such as the Belt and Road Summit and the Asian Financial Forum. The next edition of the Belt and Road Summit, a leading platform for policy dialogue and business collaboration, will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on September 9 to 10.

"HKTDC has also been extremely proactive in introducing us to relevant companies in their network," Mr Scott says.

OneInfinity and Dubai Insurance continue to roll out new products together, recently introducing a cyber insurance product to address growing demand for protection against artificial intelligence-specific risks.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Inflationary realities dim hope for interest rate cut | Cash Call | Andrew Wong
INSIGHTS
1 hour ago
The Black Rooster, the Iron Baron, and the rolling hills in between – Part I | The Stellar Cellar | Alice Wong
INSIGHTS
28-08-2026 00:45 HKT
The Northern Metropolis and the legal profession's supporting role | The Weekly Reformer | Roden Tong, BBS
INSIGHTS
28-08-2026 00:01 HKT
A paper-cut artwork featuring fish by Joe Wong (left) The Stallion of fortune and beauty artwork by Mia Nel (right)
The wonder of creativity | Chiang Oi-ling
INSIGHTS
27-08-2026 10:50 HKT
Echoes of eternity: a fond farewell to pharaohs and a new golden chapter | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai
INSIGHTS
27-08-2026 02:49 HKT
Saint Pierre et Miquelon
Postcard from Saint Pierre and Miquelon | La Vie en Rose | Joanne Chan
INSIGHTS
27-08-2026 02:48 HKT
Strong cargo partnership forged at our HK airport | Nuts and Bolts | Edmund Leung
INSIGHTS
26-08-2026 01:42 HKT
Gallop on an epic equestrian fantasy | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan
INSIGHTS
26-08-2026 01:39 HKT
China's AI boom triggers global tech realignment | Fongmula | Francis Fong
INSIGHTS
25-08-2026 04:48 HKT
Turning walnus in the palm: a luxury bearing the marks of time | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary
INSIGHTS
25-08-2026 04:42 HKT
(File photo from Reuters)
Canada to close 'lifeboat' permanent residency scheme for Hongkongers as scheduled end of Aug
NEWS
29-08-2026 13:35 HKT
Bernice Yuen crowned Miss Hong Kong 2026, Ada Tang named first runner-up
ENTERTAINMENT
7 hours ago
(File photo)
Nearly 98pc of Wang Fuk Court owners accept govt buyback offer ahead of Monday deadline
NEWS
13 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.