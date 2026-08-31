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WORLD

More than 20 people may be missing after Grand Canyon flash flood

WORLD
59 mins ago
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FB@Grand Canyon National Park﻿
FB@Grand Canyon National Park﻿

More than 20 people may be missing after a flash flood in Grand Canyon National Park, the National Park Service said in a statement Sunday.

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The floods hit the Bright Angel Canyon and Phantom Ranch area on Saturday, the service said, adding that it was working with Arizona authorities to evacuate people and account for individuals in the affected area.

The park service asked the public for any information about the missing, as well as any hikers who were in the area.

The flash flood began about 2:30 pm on Saturday.

FB@Grand Canyon National Park﻿
FB@Grand Canyon National Park﻿
FB@Grand Canyon National Park﻿
FB@Grand Canyon National Park﻿
FB@Grand Canyon National Park﻿

As of Sunday morning, 62 people have been evacuated, and others were scheduled to be evacuated, it said. No injuries have been reported so far.

The service warned that more thunderstorms and heavy rainfall were possible through Monday, possibly leading to "additional flash flooding, debris flows, rockfall and changing trail and river conditions."

AFP

Grand Canyonflood

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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