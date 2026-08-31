More than 20 people may be missing after Grand Canyon flash flood

More than 20 people may be missing after a flash flood in Grand Canyon National Park, the National Park Service said in a statement Sunday.

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The floods hit the Bright Angel Canyon and Phantom Ranch area on Saturday, the service said, adding that it was working with Arizona authorities to evacuate people and account for individuals in the affected area.

The park service asked the public for any information about the missing, as well as any hikers who were in the area.

The flash flood began about 2:30 pm on Saturday.

As of Sunday morning, 62 people have been evacuated, and others were scheduled to be evacuated, it said. No injuries have been reported so far.

The service warned that more thunderstorms and heavy rainfall were possible through Monday, possibly leading to "additional flash flooding, debris flows, rockfall and changing trail and river conditions."

AFP