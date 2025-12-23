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NEWS

WhatsApp hijacking cases surge 154% to 2,020; manager loses $12m

NEWS
45 mins ago
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Superintendent Rachel Hui (middle), APAC Director of Public Policy, Products at Meta Philip Chua (Right)
Superintendent Rachel Hui (middle), APAC Director of Public Policy, Products at Meta Philip Chua (Right)

Hong Kong recorded 2,020 instant messaging account hijacking cases in the first seven months of this year, a 154 per cent increase from the same period last year, with losses totalling HK$150 million, police said.

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WhatsApp accounted for 99 per cent of the cases. In one case, a financial manager at an investment company lost HK$12.2 million after transferring funds following instructions sent through his supervisor's hijacked account.

In another case, a businessman lost over HK$10 million after falling victim to a deepfake voice message imitating his father.

Police said most hijackings began with phishing messages impersonating WhatsApp's official service centre, using urgent warnings about account suspension to trick victims into clicking fake links. Scammers also use search engine poisoning to place fraudulent websites at the top of search results. Once victims enter their phone number and verification codes, scammers gain full control of their accounts.

Cyber Security and Technology Crime Bureau Superintendent Rachel Hui Yee-wai said scammers study chat history to mimic communication styles and even use deepfake technology to create realistic voice messages.

APAC Director of Public Policy, Products at Meta Philip Chua said WhatsApp has strengthened security measures including two-factor authentication and suspicious activity detection, but urged users to stay alert and avoid clicking unknown links.

account hijacking WhatsApp phishing scams

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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