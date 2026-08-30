Law Society promotes cross-border legal services exchange at Shenzhen exposition

The Law Society of Hong Kong took part in the 2026 Shenzhen Legal Services Exposition over the weekend, engaging in exchange and cross-border collaboration through its GBA express program.

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As the mainland's first professional exposition dedicated exclusively to legal services, the expo brought together legal professionals, institutions, and stakeholders from across the Greater Bay Area and overseas.

At the opening ceremony, Law Society President Roden Tong Man-lung joined representatives from regional bar associations to co-sign an initiative on artificial intelligence application among lawyers in the Greater Bay Area.

Core principles include maintaining lawyer-led oversight, safeguarding information security and confidentiality, deepening cross-jurisdictional cooperation, and promoting the development of smart legal services.

Tong pointed out that the rule of law is an essential cornerstone for promoting investment, innovation, and cross-border cooperation, reiterating his longstanding philosophy that "law comes first.”

Throughout the expo, the Law Society also set up a dedicated promotional booth to showcase Hong Kong legal services, highlight the unique advantages of the city's common law system, and strengthen ties with business and legal stakeholders across the GBA.

As a co-organizer of the event, the Law Society actively participated across both days at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center in Futian.