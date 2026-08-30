Mirror, mirror: Survey reveals one-fifth of students struggle with appearance anxiety amid moderate happy levels

Behind the excitement for a new school year, more than one in five Hong Kong secondary students are at high risk of appearance anxiety, with overall happiness remaining at a low of 2.87 out of 5, according to a recent survey.

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Conducted by the Baptist Oi Kwan Social Service (BOKSS) between last November and this March, the survey collected responses from over 1,300 local secondary students over their happiness level, emotional well-being, life satisfaction and appearance anxiety.

The findings showed an average happiness score of 2.87 out of 5, nearly identical to last year's 2.9, which remains within a normal range.

It also found that 17.2 percent of students suffered from moderate to severe depression, 15.2 percent from anxiety, and 11.8 percent from stress.

While the figures showed slight improvements from last year, the organization stressed that mental health remains a major challenge for teenagers. Notably, over 20 percent of respondents were classified as high-risk for appearance anxiety requiring attention, with girls accounting for 33 percent of those affected.

Teenagers more vulnerable to external comments

Clinical psychologist Jeff Kei Ching-nam from BOKSS attributed appearance anxiety to adolescent development and their attachment needs. He explained that teenagers are still exploring their identity and seeking acceptance and love, which makes them heavily reliant on external validation.

With social media and AI filters perpetuating unrealistic beauty standards, Kei warned that teenagers might experience low self-esteem, triggering feelings of inadequacy or even social withdrawal.

In response, Assistant Chief Executive Officer of BOKSS, Scarlet Poon Fung-oi, called for "appearance anxiety" and "concerns over AI" to be included in routine mental health screenings. She urged better public education on virtual versus reality, improved understanding of algorithms, and practical support for parents and teachers to help young people cope with helplessness.