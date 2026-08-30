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Over 100 seniors set world record in HKMU seated tai chi exergaming event

NEWS
2 hours ago
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More than 100 seniors set a world record on Sunday by participating in a seated tai chi exergame hosted by Hong Kong Metropolitan University
More than 100 seniors set a world record on Sunday by participating in a seated tai chi exergame hosted by Hong Kong Metropolitan University

More than 100 seniors set a world record on Sunday by participating in a seated tai chi exergame hosted by Hong Kong Metropolitan University (HKMU), aiming to promote healthy ageing through gerontechnology. 

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Organized by the university’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences alongside the Kowloon City District Office and District Care Teams, the event saw elderly participants set the SDG World Record for the “Most Cumulative Participation of Senior Seated Tai Chi Exergaming Experience.”

Speaking at the ceremony, Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak Mei-kuen praised the university’s efforts in advancing gerontechnology to meet the challenges of an ageing population.

“This event serves as a vivid embodiment of the integration of healthcare and community services, bringing professional healthcare technology into the community-care setting,” she said.

Participants set a SDG world record for the “Most Cumulative Participation of Senior Seated Tai Chi Exergaming Experience”.
Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak Mei-kuen praised the university’s efforts in advancing gerontechnology to meet the challenges of an ageing population.
HKMU President Paul Lam Kwan-sing Tai Chi Exergaming is an achievement of the university’s collaboration with an innovation and technology partner.
The game allows seniors to engage in safe physical activity designed to improve balance, flexibility, and cardiopulmonary function.

Developed by HKMU’s Exergaming Research Centre and an industry partner, the “Tai Chi Exergaming” interactive game combines traditional tai chi with innovative technology. It allows seniors to engage in safe physical activity designed to improve balance, flexibility, and cardiopulmonary function, thereby reducing the risk of falls and supporting overall physical and mental health.

HKMU President Paul Lam Kwan-sing noted that, as Hong Kong’s first university of applied sciences, HKMU actively aligns its work with the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan to promote elderly health and well-being.

“We look forward to joining hands with the government and industry partners to build a more inclusive and age-friendly community for our elderly,” he said.

The exergaming system has already been piloted in community elderly homes and daycare centers, where researchers are gathering data to assess its positive health impacts on the elderly.

HKMUgerontechnology

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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