(Video) Kind driver rescues wandering dog from Sha Tau Kok Road

A kind-hearted driver rescued a wandering dog from heavy traffic along Sha Tau Kok Road before safely returning the pet to its owner.

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The driver, surnamed Lau, told Sing Tao Headline — the sister publication of The Standard — that at around 5pm on Saturday, he was driving along the junction connecting Sha Tau Kok Road – Lung Yeuk Tau with the Fanling Bypass when he spotted a mongrel dog wandering dangerously close to fast-moving vehicles.

Concerned for the animal’s safety, Lau pulled over onto the shoulder and managed to lead the unresisting dog into his car.

Lau found a tag bearing a contact phone number on the dog’s collar and called the owner. He said the owner was initially unaware that the dog had gone missing.

Lau subsequently drove the dog back to its owner, noting that seeing the pair reunited made the effort worthwhile. He also shared the story online to advise all dog owners to equip their pets with collar tags containing contact information, to ensure they can be reunited if they ever stray.