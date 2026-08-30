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AFCD takes suspected unregistered fighting dog for testing as citywide enforcement steps up

NEWS
2 hours ago
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The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) has taken a suspected unregistered fighting dog into custody for testing and observation following a home inspection conducted with the owner’s consent.

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The Department posted on social media on Sunday that it has received another case involving a suspected unregistered fighting dog, and that officers had conducted a home inspection to ensure public safety. 

Evidence indicates the dog belongs to the Pit Bull Terrier breed, which is classified as a dangerous fighting dog under the law. Although the dog has already been neutered, the department’s veterinarians need to evaluate its behavior to determine whether it is suitable to be returned to its owner. 

The department emphasized that strict management of fighting dogs is essential for public safety, given past serious accidents involving human and animal casualties. Residents who are unsure if their dogs belong to a restricted breed are advised to consult a professional veterinarian or contact the department for assistance. 

Executive Councilor and former Secretary for Food and Health Ko Wing-man said it is reasonable for trained officers to take action if immediate risks cannot be ruled out after assessment. He said that certain aggressive breeds, such as Tibetan Mastiffs, cannot be guaranteed against hostile behavior even with training and are not suitable as general pets. 

He suggested that the government assemble experts to study mixed breeds and consider legislative updates to expand the list of banned pet breeds, while stressing that owners must be held liable if negligence leads to injuries. 

Meanwhile, the AFCD has launched special inspection and enforcement operations in multiple districts. Officers are taking immediate action against owners who fail to properly control their dogs in public, without issuing prior warnings. 

During an operation at the West Kowloon Waterfront Promenade on Sunday afternoon, officers handed out leaflets and displayed signs reminding owners to keep their pets on leashes. 

Most owners welcomed the increased patrols, noting that while enforcement helps reassure people who are afraid of dogs, self-discipline remains key. 

Owners stressed that as long as people take responsible safety measures, such as keeping dogs on leashes, providing proper training and being mindful of others, people and pets can coexist peacefully.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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