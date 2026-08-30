Gravestone of film star Linda Lin Dai vandalized

The gravestone of legendary actress Linda Lin Dai in Happy Valley was vandalized recently, sparking outrage among netizens toward the vandals.

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Lin, a Chinese actress from Hong Kong films, was born in 1934. She gained fame in 1953 with Singing Under the Moon. Throughout her life, she won the Best Actress award four times at the Asia Pacific Film Festival. She passed away in 1964.

film star Linda Lin Dai

A social media account, HeritageFootprints.hk, posted on Sunday that a notice had been placed at Lin’s gravestone to inform her family that the tomb was defaced with graffiti and vandalized.

According to the notice posted by the cemetery office on August 15, the office is contacting Lin’s family to discuss repair arrangements.

A reporter from Sing Tao Headline, a sister publication of The Standard, visited the site and found that the tomb is cordoned off awaiting repair. The stone also showed traces of paint, suspected to have been used to cover up the graffiti.

“It went too far, as ordinary people have taboos and dare not behave disrespectfully toward tombs,” a commenter wrote. “This four-time Asian best actress’s grave has been destroyed over and over again. The vandals must be bored!” another commented.

Lin, born Cheng Yueru, was the daughter of Chinese politician Cheng Siyuan. She resettled to Hong Kong in 1949 and began her film career in the following year.