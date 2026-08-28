Night Recap - August 28, 2026

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TD opens applications for ride-hailing service licenses under new regulatory regime

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The Transport Department (TD) announced on Friday that it has officially invited platform companies to apply for ride-hailing licenses, setting an application deadline of noon on October 30.

Trough and possible tropical system to bring unsettled weather as term begins

A broad trough of low pressure is currently bringing showers to the Guangdong coast and is expected to trigger unsettled weather early next week.

FHKI submits over 300 policy recommendations to boost Hong Kong's industrial growth and innovation

The Federation of Hong Kong Industries (FHKI) submitted more than 300 recommendations to Chief Executive John Lee on Friday, ahead of the 2026 Policy Address, urging the government to adopt a decisive industry-led approach to drive economic transformation and high-quality development.

MTR's Hung Shui Kiu Station targeted for 2030 completion, built on operational viaduct using world-first skidding method

Hung Shui Kiu Station on the Tuen Ma Line is targeted for completion in 2030, making it Hong Kong's first station built on an operational railway viaduct. The project is massive in scale with extremely high precision requirements for the "skidding construction" arrangement, marking the first time worldwide the method has been used on an operational railway viaduct.

AFCD targets irresponsible dog owners with surprise enforcement blitz

The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) on Friday has announced a major crackdown on uncontrolled dogs in public spaces.

Business Today

US judge blocks Pentagon's Anthropic blacklisting

A US judge on Thursday blocked the Pentagon’s blacklisting of Anthropic, the latest turn in the Claude maker’s high-stakes fight with the military over AI safety on the battlefield.

Crypto mogul Justin Sun’s AI-advised breakup with Chinese actress sparks public dispute

Cryptocurrency entrepreneur and TRON founder Justin Sun Yuchen has ignited a firestorm on Chinese social media after claiming an artificial intelligence chatbot advised him to end his relationship with prominent Chinese actress Jing Tian over a US$50 million financial dispute and surrogacy plans.

Hong Kong exchange to launch Shein derivatives after trading debut next week

Hong Kong's bourse operator (0388) will allow short selling of Shein's (0625) shares after the fast-fashion retailer makes its trading debut on September 1 as well as launch weekly and monthly options and derivative warrants, it said on Friday.

Shanghai plans subsidies to kick start dormant offshore debt market, sources say

Shanghai plans subsidies for offshore issuers selling bonds and measures to deepen debt investment as part of a renewed push to turn a long-dormant market in the city's free trade zone into a global funding hub, people familiar with the effort said.

Gold inches up ahead of Fed Chair Warsh's Jackson Hole remarks

Gold prices ticked up on Friday, with investors looking out for Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's remarks at the Jackson Hole symposium later in the day to gauge the central bank's future monetary policy.

World/China

King Harald V, Norway's reform-minded head of state, dies at 89

Norway's King Harald, a reformer who emerged from the shadow of his well-loved, extrovert father over more than three decades on the throne, died on Friday at the age of 89, the royal palace said, at a time of multiple crises for the Norwegian royal family.

Tate brothers to remain in US jail pending judge's ruling

Social media influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate will remain in a Miami jail for now as they contest extradition to Britain, where they are wanted on rape charges.

India recovers 7 bodies swept downstream after Nepal floods

Indian authorities recovered seven bodies from rivers flowing from Nepal, believed to be victims of devastating floods, officials said Friday, underscoring the scale of the deadly disaster.

China's Xi chairs Politburo meeting on Tibet mudslide rescue

China's Politburo met on Friday to direct rescue work after the catastrophic mudslide and flash flooding that struck areas along Nepal's border with China's Tibet, state media reported.

Trump administration restricts internships for international students

President Donald Trump's administration has issued a memo for universities that seeks to restrict issuance of certain internship work authorizations for international students as the federal government warned that colleges not complying with the regulations may lose certification to enroll foreign students.