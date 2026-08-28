China's Xi chairs Politburo meeting on Tibet mudslide rescue

China's Politburo met on Friday to direct rescue work after the catastrophic mudslide and flash flooding that struck areas along Nepal's border with China's Tibet, state media reported.

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Authorities must "scientifically formulate search-and-rescue plans, make every effort to search for missing people from China and abroad," the meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping said, according to state news agency Xinhua.

The meeting said rescue work faced "extremely difficult challenges" and called for stronger monitoring of glacier lakes, landslide risks and barrier lakes, emergency aid to affected areas in Nepal, and closer international disaster cooperation.

Reuters