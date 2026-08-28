AFCD targets irresponsible dog owners with surprise enforcement blitz

The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) on Friday has announced a major crackdown on uncontrolled dogs in public spaces.

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Starting this weekend, officers will carry out unannounced inspection and enforcement operations across various locations throughout the city to curb dog attacks and promote responsible pet ownership.

Targeting high-density pet spots

The special operations are scheduled for August 30 and September 5 and 6, targeting popular public areas where dog owners frequently gather. Pet owners who fail to keep their animals properly under control will face immediate legal action.

Officials confirmed that enforcement officers will issue penalties on the spot without issuing prior warnings.

Beyond law enforcement, teams on the ground will also educate the public on local legal requirements and the duties of pet care.

Strict legal limits on leash rules and large dogs

Local legislation sets clear standards for bringing dogs into public spaces. Under the Rabies Ordinance, all dogs must be kept on a leash or effectively controlled at all times when outside the home.

Additionally, stricter restrictions apply to larger animals under the Dangerous Dogs Regulation.

Any dog weighing 20 kilograms or more must be securely held on a leash no longer than two meters by a handler.

Pet owners who breach these rules face criminal penalties, including substantial fines and potential imprisonment.

Promoting safety and responsible ownership

Authorities emphasized that keeping pets properly restrained is essential for preventing dangerous bites and ensuring safety for both humans and other animals.

Pet owners seeking more details on legal requirements and best practices for managing their animals in public can find resources on the official pet care portal provided by the government.