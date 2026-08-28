MTR's Hung Shui Kiu Station targeted for 2030 completion, built on operational viaduct using world-first skidding method

Hung Shui Kiu Station on the Tuen Ma Line is targeted for completion in 2030, making it Hong Kong's first station built on an operational railway viaduct. The project is massive in scale with extremely high precision requirements for the "skidding construction" arrangement, marking the first time worldwide the method has been used on an operational railway viaduct.

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The MTR Corporation provided an update on engineering progress on Friday. Both sides of the station will be assembled 30 meters away from the viaduct and then incrementally pushed into position with precision using hydraulic systems.

MTR Capital Works Director Carl Michael Devlin said the station, located between Siu Hong and Tin Shui Wai stations, will be the city's first built over an operational railway viaduct.

To reduce the impact on daily train operations while overcoming the limitation of working only during the overnight "golden two hours" after train services end, the rail operator plans to use the "skidding" method to pre-assemble platforms on both sides, then push them in phases to their designated positions via hydraulic systems, leaving a two-meter gap for final connections.

Platform components are being manufactured in factories in mainland China. After assembly, each platform will be 210 meters long, 15 meters wide, and weigh up to 10,000 tonnes.

Devlin stated that over the past two years, the company has utilized hundreds of non-traffic "golden two hours" to complete various preparatory tasks, including the removal of viaduct parapet walls.

Construction has now entered an important stage, with station foundation work expected to be completed within the next two months, and station components transported to Hung Shui Kiu for assembly starting in July.

He noted that the translation shifting works for both platforms are expected to take place at the end of the first and third quarters of next year, respectively, with additional rehearsals and inspections conducted before the shift to ensure safety.

Since the project involves many complex procedures and requires extended time for electrical and mechanical system installation after shifting, work needs to be carried out during daytime train operating hours.

Work on each side is expected to affect services at Tuen Mun, Siu Hong, and Tin Shui Wai stations for no more than two days.

Regarding the actual timing, he said the MTR is in talks with the government, and the company will arrange shuttle buses and other services at that time to minimize disruption.

Seven new railway projects remain on schedule

In addition, he pointed out that MTR's current seven new railway projects are progressing according to schedule. Kwu Tung Station and Tung Chung East Station have both topped out and are currently undergoing full-speed installation of electrical, mechanical, and building equipment as well as testing, aiming to be put into service in the future.

As for the Tuen Mun South Extension, railway viaducts are currently being built, while foundation work for Tuen Mun South Station is largely complete, with station structure construction about to begin.