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WORLD

India recovers 7 bodies swept downstream after Nepal floods

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Photo by PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP A child looks at the photographs of missing people following flash floods, at a hospital in Kathmandu on August 28, 2026.
Photo by PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP A child looks at the photographs of missing people following flash floods, at a hospital in Kathmandu on August 28, 2026.

Indian authorities recovered seven bodies from rivers flowing from Nepal, believed to be victims of devastating floods, officials said Friday, underscoring the scale of the deadly disaster.

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The bodies were found floating in rivers in the Maharajganj and Kushinagar districts of Uttar Pradesh state, which borders Nepal's southern flood-hit Chitwan region.

"Four unidentified bodies were recovered in the district on Thursday," Maharajganj district magistrate Gaurav Singh Sogarwal told AFP.

"We think they have been swept into India from Nepal following flash floods there."

Three more bodies were recovered in Kushinagar district, around 70 kilometres (43 miles) downstream from the frontier, a police official confirmed.

Authorities are working to identify the bodies.

At least 472 people were killed in the floods, including 469 bodies recovered in Nepal, and three in China. At least 1,400 others are missing. The seven bodies in India are not included in that toll.

AFP

Indiabodiesswept downstreamNepalfloods

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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