logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Gold inches up ahead of Fed Chair Warsh's Jackson Hole remarks

FINANCE
10 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Gold prices ticked up on Friday, with investors looking out for Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's remarks at the Jackson Hole symposium later in the day to gauge the central bank's future monetary policy. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at US$4,607.47 per ounce by 0839 GMT. It touched a more than three-month high of US$4,696.18 on Tuesday, following the US Treasury's announcement of support measures for long-duration bonds. 

US gold futures GCcv1 were little changed at US$4,661.20.

"I think price action has been pretty constructive recently, and we're not seeing a great deal of movement because we're waiting for Warsh's speech at Jackson Hole," said Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com.

Fed officials shared their concerns about the US inflation landscape on Thursday, as central bankers gathered in Jackson Hole. Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack reiterated their belief that the central bank needs to raise interest rates to help curb inflation.

The policymakers spoke a day after data showed that the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, the central bank's main inflation gauge, stood at 3.7 percent in the 12 months through July.

Traders see a 34 percent chance of a US rate hike in September and a 74.2 percent chance by December, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Fed Chair Warsh is scheduled to speak at around 1400 GMT.

Gold tends to lose appeal in a high interest rate environment as it offers no yield.

"It's quite possible that we will see gold recapture the US$5,000 mark, at least by the end of the year. But again, it all depends on the changing language of the Fed and what they do with policy," said Rodda.

Gold discounts in India, meanwhile, plunged this week, as demand fell sharply on market speculation that the government could consider rolling back a recent hike in import duties. 

Spot silver rose 1.8 percent to US$70.48 per ounce, and palladium gained 2.4 percent to US$1,382.51, with both metals on track for a weekly gain. Platinum was up 1.3 percent at US$1,869.33, but was headed for a weekly loss. 

Reuters


 

GoldpricesdollarrateinflationFed

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
As Jackson Hole conference kicks off, three Fed officials issue inflation warnings
FINANCE
8 hours ago
Japanese national flag hoisted atop of the Bank of Japan headquarters building is seen between traffic signals in Tokyo, Japan January 23, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato
BOJ deputy chief calls for timely rate hike, focus on inflation risk
FINANCE
27-08-2026 14:40 HKT
Hong Kong home prices fall in first time since April 2025 in July, rents hit record
PROPERTY
27-08-2026 11:14 HKT
People shop for groceries at a store in New York City, U.S., July 15, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo
US inflation remains sticky in July; 2nd-quarter GDP unrevised at 1.5 percent
FINANCE
26-08-2026 21:11 HKT
Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, accompanied by lawyer Abbe Lowell, looks on outside the U.S. Supreme Court, in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 21, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo
As Cook case smolders, Trump has other paths to shape Fed policy team
WORLD
26-08-2026 18:07 HKT
European Union flags flutter outside the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 19, 2026. REUTERS
Interest rates must rise further on inflation risks, ECB's Schnabel tells Bloomberg
FINANCE
26-08-2026 14:40 HKT
The crude oil tanker Aegean Myth is moored to a single point mooring (SPM) at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's Marine Terminal in Yuzhnaya Ozereevka near the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, Russia, July 31, 2021. REUTERS
Oil prices fall US$2 on Iran-Oman talks to reopen Strait of Hormuz
FINANCE
26-08-2026 14:25 HKT
Four Fed bank boards wanted rate hike, minutes show
FINANCE
26-08-2026 11:01 HKT
REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Bitcoin rises above US$80,000 as soft dollar, debasement fears boost momentum
FINANCE
25-08-2026 15:12 HKT
Gold hits over three-month high ahead of US inflation data, Fed chair speech
FINANCE
24-08-2026 10:45 HKT
(File photo)
Insurance giant AIA suspends employee and shuts comments after viral shopping mall brawl
NEWS
23 hours ago
logo
(Video) Girl slapped at Kwun Tong’s apm mall, two women arrested
NEWS
26-08-2026 19:39 HKT
Justin Sun
Crypto mogul Justin Sun’s AI-advised breakup with Chinese actress sparks public dispute
INNOVATION
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.