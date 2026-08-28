Young girl rescued from suspected drowning during Silvermine Bay swimming lesson

A six-year-old girl was rescued from a suspected drowning incident on Friday afternoon while taking part in a swimming training class at Silvermine Bay Beach in Mui Wo.

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The incident occurred shortly before 1pm while the girl was practicing in the water alongside 42 other students under the supervision of five teachers and lifeguards.

The swimming session took place inside a designated area measuring approximately 10 meters by 12 meters, where the water was roughly one meter deep.

During the class, one of the lifeguards noticed that the young girl was in distress and appeared to be drowning. The lifeguard immediately pulled her out of the water and contacted emergency services.

By the time police officers and emergency responders arrived at the scene, the girl had already regained consciousness.

She was subsequently taken to Mui Wo Clinic for a precautionary medical examination and further assessment.