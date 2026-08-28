logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Shanghai plans subsidies to kick start dormant offshore debt market, sources say

FINANCE
53 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration created in Shanghai on January 17 , 2011. REUTERS
Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration created in Shanghai on January 17 , 2011. REUTERS

Shanghai plans subsidies for offshore issuers selling bonds and measures to deepen debt investment as part of a renewed push to turn a long-dormant market in the city's free trade zone into a global funding hub, people familiar with the effort said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The free trade zone was launched 13 years ago and an offshore bond market opened in 2016, but the market has failed to gain meaningful foreign participation, remaining largely a fundraising channel for Chinese borrowers.

The initiative to attract offshore debt sales, not previously reported, comes as Beijing's promotion of the global use of its currency is finding the most traction in debt markets where low rates are spurring record issuance.

The Shanghai Financial Regulatory Bureau proposes a suite of subsidies for advisory, legal, banking and other fees, running up to 2.2 million yuan (US$327,000) per issue, with the most generous rebates offered to high-profile foreign issuers such as central banks, according to people familiar with the plans.

The plans have not been finalised and could change, said the people, who did not want to be identified as the information has not been made public. The proposed subsidies would be available to the end of 2028 and apply to issues worth more than 200 million yuan at tenors of a year or more, they said.

Additional subsidies would also apply for green bonds, where the proceeds are spent on environmentally friendly projects, or if the bonds use financial innovations such as the digital yuan.

The Shanghai head office of China's central bank is also allowing onshore banks to buy FTZ bonds, a measure aimed at supporting a market designed for offshore investors, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The central bank and the Shanghai government did not reply to Reuters requests for comment on the latest reforms and plans.

PBOC Governor Pan Gongsheng vowed to develop the city into a hub for offshore financial services at last year's Lujiazui forum, an industry gathering at the heart of Shanghai's FTZ.

Seminars hosted by China's bond depository and clearing house to promote the market to issuers, banks, brokerages and ratings agencies were held earlier this month in Shanghai and on Friday in Shenzhen, according to sources and invitation letters. 

LONG ROAD TO DEEPEN MARKET 

Developing the market into an international funding hub is a difficult task, with competition in Asia from Singapore and Hong Kong.

One banking source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said poor liquidity and relatively high issuance costs had been holding the market back.

"But with the subsidy support, the issuance costs of FTZ bonds will be no higher than those of panda bonds," he said, referring to so-called onshore yuan bonds issued by overseas companies and institutions.

Issuers returned only last year to Shanghai's "pearl bond" market after a three-year lull prompted by a crackdown on fundraising by local government financing vehicles.

All but one of the 7.1 billion yuan worth of debt raised since then has been by offshore arms of Chinese banks and brokerages.

LGFVs still account for 78 percent of the FTZ bond market, according to TF Securities, and the reform proposals highlight the balancing act between supporting the market and also allowing it to develop on its own.

PBOC Shanghai's permission for local banks to invest in FTZ bonds is a significant signal of regulatory support because current rules require qualified investors to be based offshore.

But the PBOC also said it would manage such investment, which is done through specially administered accounts, using a quota and a cap on onshore money in a single bond at 50 percent, to ensure "high-quality" development of the market, according to the person familiar with the guidance. They requested anonymity.

The biggest drawcard for issuers may well be yield, with benchmark rates in China among the lowest in the world.

A three-year bond sold by the overseas unit of Shanghai Electric Group (2727) earlier this month CND1000BGDZ1=, the first FTZ bond by a non-financial issuer since the market reopened, has a coupon of 1.8 percent. That compares to an effective yield around 5.5 percent for the ICE BofA US BBB corporate bond index, a gauge of dollar borrowing costs.

Terry Zhang, head of global strategy and business management at CSPI Ratings, said the FTZ bond market has become part of China's financial infrastructure and Beijing's push for yuan internationalisation.

"FTZ bonds can complement dim sum bonds and panda bonds in providing offshore yuan liquidity, and promoting cycling of yuan capital," he said. Dim sum bonds are yuan debt issued outside of mainland China, mainly in Hong Kong. 

Reuters


 

Shanghaioffshoredebtissuersyuan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration created in Shanghai on January 17 , 2011. REUTERS
Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas raises 3.5 billion yuan in dim sum bond sale
FINANCE
27-08-2026 11:45 HKT
From left: Patrick Yeung, Jacob Kam and HKGCC policy and research director Wendy Lam.
HK tops Asian internationality ranking for second straight year
FINANCE
27-08-2026 09:00 HKT
Japan's debt-servicing costs seen at record in next fiscal year, Kyodo reports
FINANCE
25-08-2026 17:31 HKT
A robot by Innov8 Power x Unitree Robotics is displayed during the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France. Picture provided by REUTERS.
China robot maker Unitree's post-listing slump sparks bubble fears
INNOVATION
25-08-2026 10:42 HKT
Hongkongers can now receive monthly annuity payments in yuan in mainland: HKMCA
FINANCE
24-08-2026 15:39 HKT
South Korean won, Chinese yuan and Japanese yen notes are seen on U.S. 100 dollar notes in this picture illustration taken in Seoul, South Korea, December 15, 2015. REUTERS
Yuan rises as a global climate-finance rival to the US dollar and Euro, record GSS+ bonds issuance
FINANCE
23-08-2026 20:15 HKT
A drone view of an under-construction residential development by Country Garden in Shanghai, China February 29, 2024. REUTERS/Xihao Jiang
China's Shanghai eases housing policies to spur demand
PROPERTY
20-08-2026 14:40 HKT
Humanoid robots controlled by a remote control by Unitree Robotics take part in a fight during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai on July 18, 2026. AFP
Unitree Robotics' Shanghai IPO debut jumps 629 percent, valuing the company at 61 bln yuan
FINANCE
19-08-2026 10:50 HKT
Precilasers.
Precilasers Shanghai debut smashes records with 480,000 yuan profit per allocation
FINANCE
18-08-2026 15:59 HKT
Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022. REUTERS
China's central bank adds eight more banks to digital yuan network
FINANCE
17-08-2026 20:50 HKT
(File photo)
Insurance giant AIA suspends employee and shuts comments after viral shopping mall brawl
NEWS
21 hours ago
logo
(Video) Girl slapped at Kwun Tong’s apm mall, two women arrested
NEWS
26-08-2026 19:39 HKT
(Online photo)
Kwun Tong mall playground squabbles land three women in custody
NEWS
27-08-2026 13:59 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.