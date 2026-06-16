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NEWS

Govt announces 2 percent pay rise for civil servants

NEWS
37 mins ago
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The Chief Executive in Council has decided on a flat 2 percent pay rise for all upper, middle, and lower-tier civil servants, with retrospective effect from April 1, according to the Civil Service Bureau. 

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The bureau noted that the decision was finalized after the CE in Council thoroughly evaluated feedback from staff representatives and all established factors under the civil service pay adjustment mechanism. 

These factors include Hong Kong’s economic performance, changes in the cost of living, the government’s fiscal position, net pay trend indicators derived from the Pay Trend Survey, staff demands and civil service morale. 

The government stressed that while the adjustment serves as a recognition of the dedication and hard work of the civil service, authorities must maintain prudent management of public finances. This cautious approach is necessary to support future development goals and safeguard resources against ongoing geopolitical uncertainties that could affect public livelihood. 

Following the balancing of these factors, the administration settled on the uniform 2 percent increase. The proposal will be submitted to the Legislative Council Finance Committee for consideration as soon as possible.

civil servants

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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