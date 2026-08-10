New building repair watchdog on the table for upcoming Policy Address: sources

A specialized body to oversee the city's building repairs could be unveiled in the upcoming Policy Address next month, according to sources.

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This came after Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu endorsed the proposal at a district forum on Sunday (Aug 9), calling an independent agency for buildings over 30 years old "worth considering."

Lee said an independent body would allow residents to focus only on how much to contribute, while ensuring costs are reasonable and free from corruption.

In fact, the call for a dedicated maintenance body has grown since the deadly fire at Wang Fuk Court last year, which exposed deep-rooted problems in the city's old building repair sector.

The proposal marks a shift from January, when Development Secretary Bernadette Linn Hon-ho said the government would prefer to strengthen existing platforms by expanding “Smart Tender.” However, sources suggest officials appear to be reconsidering in light of public sentiment as the independent committee's investigation continues.

Still, it is cautioned that establishing a new agency is just one of the options under consideration, and no final decision has been made.

Lawmaker Andrew Lam Siu-lo, who chairs the Panel on Development, stressed that any discussion on a new agency or department must first clarify its functions and authority. Noting that the Urban Renewal Authority currently plays only an advisory and funding role and lacks statutory powers, Lam highlighted the need for clear boundaries of the new body.

Similarly, URA non-executive director Tony Tse Wai-chuen agreed on the need for clearly defined responsibilities to avert any failure in accountability throughout the maintenance process.

Another URA non-executive director, Michael Lee Chun-keung, who also chairs the Owners' Corporation of City Garden, said the key for any new body is to consolidate the supervisory functions related to major building repairs to tackle bid-rigging through greater transparency.