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HK is actively promoting yuan internationalization, John Lee says

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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John Lee
John Lee

Hong Kong is fostering high quality market development by promoting yuan internationalization and cross boundary capital flows, said Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu.

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The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) announced a series of new measures to deepen further the practical co-operation and coordinated development of the two markets.

The measures will support the development and cross boundary financing of enterprises in Hong Kong and the mainland, and further promote the connectivity between the two markets through deepening co-operation in indices, futures and exchange traded funds, Lee said.

Hong Kong will continue to leverage its role in 'bringing in and going global', better integrating into and serving the overall development of the country, he said.

The government will continue to enhance the competitiveness of the city's financial markets to consolidate and elevate its status as an international financial center, while serving the country's high-quality financial opening-up and contributing to the long term development of financial markets, he said. 

The 10 new measures cover a wide range of areas including cross boundary listings, exchange traded funds, index co-operation, yuan-denominated futures products, streamlined applications for mainland professional qualifications, and strengthened financial regulatory co-operation, said Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po.

They will facilitate mainland and overseas investors to seize the enormous investment opportunities arising from the country's steady and high-quality economic development and the building of a modern industrial system, while at the same time consolidating and enhancing Hong Kong's function as a hub connecting the mainland market and global capital, Chan said.


 

ChinaHong KongyuaninternationalizationJohn Lee

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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