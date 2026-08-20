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HK opens new community living room in Jordan targeting ethnic minorities and subdivided flat residents

NEWS
18 mins ago
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The Hong Kong government has inaugurated its 16th Community Living Room in Jordan, a new facility specifically designed to cater to the diverse needs of ethnic minorities and low-income families living in subdivided units within the Yau Tsim Mong district. 

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Chief Secretary for Administration Eric Chan Kwok-ki officiated the opening ceremony on Thursday, highlighting the project's crucial role in the government's targeted poverty alleviation efforts.

Exceeding policy targets and expanding reach

Chan noted that the opening of the Jordan facility marks the seventh such project launched this year, already surpassing the Chief Executive's Policy Address goal of establishing six new community living rooms annually. 

The government is accelerating its pace, with at least two more locations expected to open by the end of the year to extend support across various neighborhoods in the city.

Tailored facilities for a multicultural community

Located in Yau Tsim Mong, an area known for having one of the highest concentrations of subdivided flats and a vibrant multicultural population, the new 3,200-square-foot space aims to serve 400 households, translating to around 60,000 visits annually.

This is the third community living room in the district, joining existing sites in Mong Kok and Yau Ma Tei to provide comprehensive community support.

The facility features a range of amenities specifically tailored to its diverse users. 

It includes culturally sensitive cooking and dining areas equipped with separate utensils for halal, non-halal, and vegetarian meal preparation. 

Other practical provisions include quiet study areas for students, self-service laundry machines, shower stalls, and a dedicated children's play and reading corner.

Promoting social integration through value-added services

Operated by the Hong Kong Children and Youth Services, the center goes beyond providing basic hardware by offering various value-added programs. 

These encompass homework tutoring, welfare referrals, and daily life counseling. Recognizing the specific needs of the local ethnic minority groups, the center provides language classes in Chinese and English, along with IT training and adaptation programs designed to enhance life skills and foster social inclusion.

The project is backed by the Sino Group and the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation, marking their fourth sponsored location in the city. 

Acknowledging the corporate sector's substantial contribution, Chan revealed that the sponsors have also committed to extending their support for Hong Kong's very first community living room in Sham Shui Po for another five years, guaranteeing its continuous operation until at least 2031. 

Addressing the diverse attendees, Chan encouraged residents to utilize the new Jordan space as a second home to help build a more inclusive and caring community.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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