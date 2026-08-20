Night Recap - August 20, 2026

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First HKMU student hostel converted from hotel to provide 430 places

Hong Kong Metropolitan University (HKMU) will open its first student hostel, MU88, in the upcoming academic year, providing approximately 430 places for students and visiting scholars.

Cathay Pacific to launch direct flights to Almaty in Jan

Cathay Pacific will launch direct flights to Almaty, Kazakhstan, starting on January 9 next year.

Over 90pc of Wang Fuk Court owners return buyout offer letters as deadline looms

About nine in ten homeowners at fire-damaged Wang Fuk Court have submitted their government buyout offers ahead of the August 31 deadline, according to Secretary for Housing Winnie Ho Wing-yin on Thursday.

Owner of large dog granted bail over fatal Yuen Long attacks

The owner of a large dog that mauled two smaller pets to death in Yuen Long earlier on Monday has been granted HK$3,000 in cash bail after being charged with failing to properly control the animal.

TD deploys AI to fast-track license renewals and cross-border permits

Drivers are set to hit the fast lane for vehicle license renewals and cross-boundary driving permits as the Transport Department brings in Artificial Intelligence to speed up processing later this year.

Business Today

China's Shanghai eases housing policies to spur demand

China's commercial hub of Shanghai will ease some property policies from Friday, including mortgage, housing provident fund and purchase subsidy measures, in a bid to shore up demand, city authorities said on Thursday.

Kowloon Development's 33 Clear Water Bay project to receive pre-sale consent soon

Kowloon Development (0034) expects to receive pre-sale consent for its 33 Clear Water Bay project in Ngau Chi Wan shortly, with sales brochure and show flats ready.

AIA’s H1 2026 net profit rises 69 percent to US$4.29 bln, declares 53.9 HK cents interim dividend

Hong Kong multinational insurance and finance company AIA (1299) saw its net profit for the first half of 2026 surge 69 percent year on year to US$4.29 billion (HK$33.46 billion).

CK Hutchison seeks US$1.5 bln from Panama for 'destruction' of its Central American investments

CK Hutchison (0001) said on Thursday it had launched international arbitration proceedings against Panama ​and was seeking damages of more than US$1.5 billion (HK$11.7 billion) for the "destruction" ‌of its investments in the Central American nation.

Alibaba's adjusted net profit falls 38pc, misses market estimates

Alibaba's (9988) adjusted net profit declined 38 percent year-on-year to 20.7 billion yuan (HK$24.15 billion) for the quarter ended June, missing the market expectations of 25.4 billion yuan.

World/China

China jails Evergrande founder for life, fines firm more than US$2 bn

China on Thursday sentenced the founder of embattled property giant Evergrande to life in prison and fined the company and an affiliate more than US$2 billion after a high-profile default five years ago.

Trump threatens economic punishment on 'any country' helping Iran

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he was launching a major new campaign to target Iran's economy, threatening "tremendous" punishment on any country that helps or does business with the Islamic republic.

SK Hynix to pay 60pc of employee bonuses in stock under preliminary deal, source says

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix has agreed to pay 60 percent of this year's employee bonuses in shares and the remaining 40 percent in cash under a preliminary wage agreement, a person familiar with the matter said.

Trump the builder carves his legacy in stone as pressures mount

With Iran diplomacy stalled, financial markets uneasy and his approval rating at another low point, President Donald Trump reverted to familiar territory on Wednesday, leading reporters on a tour of White House construction projects he hopes will cement his legacy.

Australia races to shield little penguins from H5N1 bird flu

Australian wildlife workers have launched an unprecedented effort to vaccinate wild populations of little penguins against the highly contagious H5N1 avian influenza.