Over 90pc of Wang Fuk Court owners return buyout offer letters as deadline looms

About nine in ten homeowners at fire-damaged Wang Fuk Court have submitted their government buyout offers ahead of the August 31 deadline, according to Secretary for Housing Winnie Ho Wing-yin on Thursday.

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The announcement came in a social media post by Ho this afternoon, confirming the return rate had exceeded 90 percent.

Writing in the post, she encouraged remaining residents to seize the opportunity to accept the government’s acquisition before the approaching deadline on August 31.

Upon selling their homes and receiving compensation, Wang Fuk Court owners who decide to join the special sales program will be offered a total of 10 subsidized housing projects, with options available in the same district, the North District, and urban areas.

Acknowledging that many residents are preparing for the flat selection process, Ho indicated that all related documents are now available on the dedicated website.

These materials include sales brochures for the Hong Kong Housing Society's subsidized sale flat projects, Sierra Terrace on Pak Wo Road, and the Anderson Road Quarry Site project, "Hemma Sapphire."

Among the 10 projects, Ho highlighted that more than 60 percent of the units—representing approximately 2,800 flats—are spacious layouts exceeding 400 square feet. This supply is more than sufficient to accommodate the 1,984 households at Wang Fuk Court.

To meet the diverse needs of homeowners, she added that other flat sizes are also available.

Ho explained that flat selection priority under the Special Sales Exercise will be determined in batches based on the date the government receives the signed letters of acceptance.

With the first and second batch deadlines falling on June 30 (Tue) and August 31 (Mon), respectively, applicants within the same batch will be prioritized by the ballot numbers.

The ballot draw and the subsequent flat selection process are scheduled to begin in September.