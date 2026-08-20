logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Neon nights and jump scares: Hong Kong inspires CENTRESTAGE designers

NEWS
1 hour ago

by

Angela Shen

logo
logo
logo

CENTRESTAGE, Asia’s premier fashion fair, will return on September 2, showcasing more than 270 brands from 24 countries and regions, with Hong Kong designers drawing inspiration from the city’s distinctive culture, from horror films to neon-lit streets.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The exhibition will feature a record 30-plus runway shows.

Four local fashion labels — ANGUS TSUI, ARTY:ACTIVE, Z I D I and 112 mountainyam — will present their new collections at the Fashion Hong Kong Runway Show on September 3, themed “Hong Kong Dopamine.”

Designer Angus Tsui, founder of ANGUS TSUI, said his spring/summer 2027 collection “404: Ha Ha Haunting” pays tribute to Hong Kong horror movies from the 1980s and ’90s.

“We want to express our gratitude for how horror inspires my design,” Tsui said in an exclusive interview with The Standard. “I discovered that our brain actually creates dopamine while watching horror movies. It gives you a feeling of excitement while you’re still in a safe place.”

Tsui said the runway show will include an interactive performance, continuing a tradition for his brand. He called this year “one of the best years of my career, but also one of the most challenging in my personal life,” adding that he used the collection as a healing process to move forward.

Gary Tsang, founder of sportswear label ARTY:ACTIVE, told The Standard that his new “Messy Symphonic” series is inspired by symphonic variations, blending Hong Kong’s nightscape and local culture into activewear.

“This season is special — we also have a collaboration with a mainland car brand,” Tsang said. “A special-edition car with our pattern will be displayed at our booth on September 3.”

Tsang, who is also a former Hong Kong mountain-bike team representative, said CENTRESTAGE remains a vital platform for local designers.

“It’s one of the events we look forward to every year,” he said. “We hope to reach more buyers and invite our existing clients to see our latest products.”

Other fair highlights include the inaugural Hype² pavilion featuring brands by local celebrities and influencers, the largest-ever Korean pavilion, and the debut CENTRESTAGE ELITES show featuring visual artist Kit Wan’s KIT WAN STUDIOS.

Admission is free for both industry buyers and the general public.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HK opens new community living room in Jordan targeting ethnic minorities and subdivided flat residents
NEWS
17 mins ago
CEPU gathers over 50 local think tanks to advise on upcoming Policy Address
NEWS
26 mins ago
Woman found dead with suspected bite marks on Ta Kwu Ling roadside
NEWS
31 mins ago
(File Photo)
Legislative Council to conduct third site visit to Northern Metropolis in Sep
NEWS
41 mins ago
Concerts continue to drive the summer entertainment landscape, with the “Concert” category accounts for nearly two-thirds of all searches for live events or shows scheduled in July and August
Concert and sports demand fuels summer ticket market in HK
NEWS
1 hour ago
Govt conducts tabletop exercise ahead of Huanggang Port opening
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File Photo)
Large dog in Yuen Long attack will not be euthanized, says AFCD
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
Over 90pc of Wang Fuk Court owners return buyout offer letters as deadline looms
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
Mid Autumn Lantern Carnival to light up Victoria Park in Sep
NEWS
1 hour ago
Computer Festival returns this Fri with full slate of tech treats
NEWS
2 hours ago
Ambulance sinks into pavement at Sai Ying Pun waterfront park
NEWS
19 hours ago
Citybus swerves to avoid child in Central, hitting and derailing tram
NEWS
19 hours ago
Owner of large dog granted bail over fatal Yuen Long attacks
NEWS
8 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.