Neon nights and jump scares: Hong Kong inspires CENTRESTAGE designers

CENTRESTAGE, Asia’s premier fashion fair, will return on September 2, showcasing more than 270 brands from 24 countries and regions, with Hong Kong designers drawing inspiration from the city’s distinctive culture, from horror films to neon-lit streets.

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The exhibition will feature a record 30-plus runway shows.

Four local fashion labels — ANGUS TSUI, ARTY:ACTIVE, Z I D I and 112 mountainyam — will present their new collections at the Fashion Hong Kong Runway Show on September 3, themed “Hong Kong Dopamine.”

Designer Angus Tsui, founder of ANGUS TSUI, said his spring/summer 2027 collection “404: Ha Ha Haunting” pays tribute to Hong Kong horror movies from the 1980s and ’90s.

“We want to express our gratitude for how horror inspires my design,” Tsui said in an exclusive interview with The Standard. “I discovered that our brain actually creates dopamine while watching horror movies. It gives you a feeling of excitement while you’re still in a safe place.”

Tsui said the runway show will include an interactive performance, continuing a tradition for his brand. He called this year “one of the best years of my career, but also one of the most challenging in my personal life,” adding that he used the collection as a healing process to move forward.

Gary Tsang, founder of sportswear label ARTY:ACTIVE, told The Standard that his new “Messy Symphonic” series is inspired by symphonic variations, blending Hong Kong’s nightscape and local culture into activewear.

“This season is special — we also have a collaboration with a mainland car brand,” Tsang said. “A special-edition car with our pattern will be displayed at our booth on September 3.”

Tsang, who is also a former Hong Kong mountain-bike team representative, said CENTRESTAGE remains a vital platform for local designers.

“It’s one of the events we look forward to every year,” he said. “We hope to reach more buyers and invite our existing clients to see our latest products.”

Other fair highlights include the inaugural Hype² pavilion featuring brands by local celebrities and influencers, the largest-ever Korean pavilion, and the debut CENTRESTAGE ELITES show featuring visual artist Kit Wan’s KIT WAN STUDIOS.

Admission is free for both industry buyers and the general public.