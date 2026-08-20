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NEWS

Complaints filed to PCPD after tutor posts student details online

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A tutor from a local tuition center was accused of disclosing student information on social media, and the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data confirmed it has received three complaints related to the incident and announced it will follow up on the case according to the established mechanism.

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According to the complaints, the tutor allegedly posted details online about the courses students enrolled in and the secondary schools they attended.

The Education Bureau responded that it will launch an investigation if any violations are confirmed, and handle the matter in accordance with the established mechanism and procedure.

The Bureau has also contacted the secondary schools attended by the affected students, urging them to monitor the students' emotional well-being and provide appropriate counseling and support.

The Bureau added that all educators should uphold strict personal conduct standards, respect student privacy, and maintain the integrity and public trust of the teaching profession.

tutorPCPDtuition center

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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