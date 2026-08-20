Legislative Council to conduct third site visit to Northern Metropolis in Sep

The Legislative Council is scheduled to conduct its third site visit to the Northern Metropolis on September 10, following two previous inspections in March and April.

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The upcoming tour will center on overall development planning, the revitalization of historic buildings, urban-rural integration, and ecological conservation. The event will also be open for media coverage.

According to the schedule, lawmakers will travel to the Kwu Tung North New Development Area, where government representatives will provide a briefing on the area's comprehensive development plan.

The delegation will then proceed to the Sik Sik Yuen Lady Ho Tung Welfare Centre Eco-Learn Institute, the Long Valley Nature Park, and Yin Kong Tsuen to learn more about the government's efforts in promoting urban-rural integration and ecological conservation.

Legislative Council President Starry Lee Wai-king led lawmakers on their initial visit to the Northern Metropolis in March.

That trip aimed to help members understand the project's overall planning as well as the latest industrial developments in the Hung Shui Kiu/Ha Tsuen New Development Area in the western sector.

A subsequent visit in April focused on the progress of the Hong Kong Park of Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Co-operation Zone.