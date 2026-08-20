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NEWS

Woman found dead with suspected bite marks on Ta Kwu Ling roadside

NEWS
30 mins ago
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Police are investigating the death of a woman in her 30s who was found on a roadside in Ta Kwu Ling on Thursday afternoon.

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Authorities received a report at around 4pm stating that a woman was found injured and unresponsive at Ping Yeung San Tsuen on Ping Yuen Road. 

Paramedics arrived at the location, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to initial reports, the woman's body showed marks suspected of being from animal bites. It is understood that a dog farm is located nearby.

As of 8pm, police were still at the scene to determine the exact cause of death.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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