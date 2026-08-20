Woman found dead with suspected bite marks on Ta Kwu Ling roadside

Police are investigating the death of a woman in her 30s who was found on a roadside in Ta Kwu Ling on Thursday afternoon.

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Authorities received a report at around 4pm stating that a woman was found injured and unresponsive at Ping Yeung San Tsuen on Ping Yuen Road.

Paramedics arrived at the location, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to initial reports, the woman's body showed marks suspected of being from animal bites. It is understood that a dog farm is located nearby.

As of 8pm, police were still at the scene to determine the exact cause of death.