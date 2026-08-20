Mid Autumn Lantern Carnival to light up Victoria Park in Sep

The Mid Autumn Lantern Carnival 2026 will return to Victoria Park from September 17 to 27, allowing the public to sample the festive atmosphere and appreciate traditional arts and crafts.

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According to the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD), the celebration will feature spectacular lantern displays and intangible cultural heritage elements, such as traditional lantern making.

The lighting-up time for the lanterns will last from 6.30pm to 11pm daily and will be extended to midnight on September 25 (Fri), with free admission.

The LCSD noted that admission is on a first-come, first-served basis, and temporary crowd control measures will be implemented if there are large crowds.

(File photo)

To avoid overcrowding on Mid-Autumn Day, visitors wishing to appreciate the lanterns are encouraged to attend on other dates during the exhibition period.

Additionally, an inclusive performance will take place at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Foyer on September 27 (Sun), while a Mid Autumn lighting installation will be presented at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza from September 17 (Thu) to October 11 (Sun).

The program is also featured as one of the activities in the Chinese Culture Festival, serving as part of the LCSD’s ongoing efforts to promote Chinese history and culture through an array of organized events.